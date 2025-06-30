Lowe's massive 4th of July sale is live - here's everything I'm buying for my backyard
Save up to 50% off patio furniture, grills, outdoor tools, and more
The holiday weekend is nearly here, and Lowe's is celebrating early by launching its official 4th of July sale. Lowe's 4th of July sale is a popular destination, thanks to massive discounts on summer essentials, such as patio furniture, grills, and outdoor tools, as well as record-low prices on major appliances.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's currently looking to spruce up my backyard, I've gone through Lowe's 4th of July sale and picked out the best deals I'd buy for my outdoor space.
The first category I'm looking at is patio furniture, and Lowe's has its lowest price yet, as we're in the midst of summer. I have my eye on this stackable Adirondack chair for only $19.98 and these outdoor string lights, on sale for $39.99. If you're like my husband and want to upgrade your grill, the best-selling Pit Boss pellet grill is on sale for $499, a fantastic price.
Other items in my shopping cart include this kink-free hose for only $19.99, Greenwork's pressure washer on sale for $99, and last-minute Fourth of July decor from just $7.99.
Shop more of my top Lowe's 4th of July deal picks below, and make sure to visit our main 4th of July sales hub for more of today's best early offers around the web.
Lowe's 4th of July sale - quick links
- Appliances: 40% off washing machines, refrigerators & dishwashers
- Grills: grills and accessories from $119.99
- Home Decor: up to $400 off furniture, rugs & mattresses
- Lawn & Garden: tools & lawn accessories from $9.99
- Mattresses: up to $750 off Serta, Sweetnight, and other brands
- Outdoor tools: lawnmowers, blowers & trimmers from $99
- Patio furniture: up to 40% off fire pits & outdoor heating
- Tools: save on DeWalt, Craftsman & Kobalt
- Vacuums: up to $300 off Samsung, Bissell, Shark, and more
Lowe's 4th of July - today's best deals
Lowe's 4th of July sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
While most people come to Lowe's 4th of July sale for outdoor savings, its appliance offer is also very popular. The retailer's 4th of July appliance sale includes up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save an additional 20% off when you buy more than one appliance.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: save up to $1,000 on patio furniture and accessories
Upgrade your outdoor space this summer with up to $1,000 on patio furniture at Lowe's 4th of July sale. The retailer has discounts on patio sets, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $12.99.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: save up to $250 on grills
The Lowe's 4th of July holiday is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to $250 in savings on its best-selling grills, starting at just $69.99. The retailer also offers discounts on grilling accessories, including covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: up to 50% off lawnmowers and outdoor power tools
No Lowe's summer sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, the 4th of July sale has quite a few options. You can save up to 50% on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and a wide range of associated accessories.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: save up to $180 on tools and accessories
Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $180 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker. Today's 4th of July sale is an excellent opportunity to stock up and save on best-selling tools and handy accessories.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: lawncare, flowers, and decor from $3.99
Get everything you need for your outdoor space with Lowe's home and garden deals. You can save on planting soil, flowers, planters, garden decor, hoses, and more, with prices starting at just $3.99.
