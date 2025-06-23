Home Depot's 4th of July sale is live – here are 5 deals I'd buy on appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more

Your favorite summer sale is live: the Home Depot 4th of July sale has officially begun with up to 50% off appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, flowers, and more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered 4th of July sales for eight years, I've gone through all the offers at Home Depot and rounded up the five best deals that I'd add to my cart.

Home Depot is a popular 4th of July sales destination, thanks to summer clearance prices on all things outdoors. You can save on everything you need for your backyard, including planters, flowers, patio furniture, lawn mowers, grills, and power tools. The Home Depot 4th of July sale also includes record-low prices on major appliances, with up to 40% off, plus free shipping on select appliances.

A few stand-out offers that I have my eye on include this lightweight corded power washer on sale for only $111.20, the best-selling Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill for only $99, and this massive Costway patio umbrella on sale for $199.99.

Keep in mind that this is Home Depot's official 4th of July sale, which means you won't find better deals on the 4th of July proper.

Home Depot 4th of July sale - today's 5 best deals

Home Depot 4th of July sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Appliances are the most popular category during Home Depot's 4th of July sales event. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. The retailer is also offering free shipping on appliance orders of $396 or more.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: save up to 40% on patio furniture and decor

Another popular category during Home Depot's 4th of July sale is patio furniture. You can score record-low prices, with up to 40% off a wide selection of outdoor furniture. You can find discounts on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to $200 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $200 on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's 4th of July sale includes big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, plus you can score free tools and batteries with select purchases.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: save up to $300 on grills and accessories

Upgrade your summer outdoor cooking with a new grill at this year's Home Depot 4th of July sale. You can find deals starting at just $99 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $1.99

The 4th of July is the perfect weekend to find clearance prices on flowers and plants for your outdoor space. This year's 4th of July sale includes savings on flowers, mulch, planting soil, gardening tools, hoses, and more.

