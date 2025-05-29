Home Depot just launched a massive Father's Day sale - here's everything I'm buying for my dad

Father's Day is just around the corner ( June 15 to be exact), and if you're looking for a gift for dad, Home Depot is a dream destination. The retailer just launched a massive Father's Day sale, with up to 40% off tools, grills, lawn mowers, patio furniture, appliances, and more.



As a TechRadar deals editor, and daughter to a very deserving dad, I've listed today's best Father's Day deals that I'd buy for my own father. Home Depot's Father's Day is so popular because they provide a wide range of gift ideas with different price points, ensuring there's something for everyone. The retailer also has its extended Memorial Day appliance sale running concurrently, which includes up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, plus an additional $450 in savings.



So what are the top deals I'm buying for dad? I have my eye on this 270-piece mechanics tool set from Husky for $119, this top-rated pressure washer for only $99, and I'm trying to convince my sisters to split this Traeger 22-pellet grill and smoker for $389.

Below you'll find links to Home Depot's most popular Father's Day sale categories, followed by my pick of today's top 5 deals. Remember that these are limited-time offers, and Home Depot offers fast, free shipping on thousands of eligible items.

Home Depot's best Father's Day deals

Home Depot Father's Day sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Home Depot still has its Memorial Day appliance sale live, which means you can save up to $1,100 on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save an additional $450 on select appliances, plus score free shipping.

Home Depot Father's Day sale: up to $140 off select tools and accessories

Tools are one of the most popular Father's Day gifts, and Home Depot has up to $140 in savings on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Father's Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, plus you can get a free tool or battery with your purchase of select power tools.

Home Depot Father's Day sale: save over $200 on grills and accessories

Help dad kick off the summer season with a new grill at Home Depot's Father's Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $99 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

Home Depot Father's Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $1.99

Home Depot's Father's Day sale is the perfect opportunity to buy landscaping essentials for dad's outdoor space. This year's sale includes savings on flowers, mulch, planting soil, gardening tools, hoses, and more.