Home Depot just launched a massive Father's Day sale - here's everything I'm buying for my dad
Save up to 40% off tools, grills, lawn mowers, and more
Father's Day is just around the corner ( June 15 to be exact), and if you're looking for a gift for dad, Home Depot is a dream destination. The retailer just launched a massive Father's Day sale, with up to 40% off tools, grills, lawn mowers, patio furniture, appliances, and more.
As a TechRadar deals editor, and daughter to a very deserving dad, I've listed today's best Father's Day deals that I'd buy for my own father. Home Depot's Father's Day is so popular because they provide a wide range of gift ideas with different price points, ensuring there's something for everyone. The retailer also has its extended Memorial Day appliance sale running concurrently, which includes up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, plus an additional $450 in savings.
So what are the top deals I'm buying for dad? I have my eye on this 270-piece mechanics tool set from Husky for $119, this top-rated pressure washer for only $99, and I'm trying to convince my sisters to split this Traeger 22-pellet grill and smoker for $389.
Below you'll find links to Home Depot's most popular Father's Day sale categories, followed by my pick of today's top 5 deals. Remember that these are limited-time offers, and Home Depot offers fast, free shipping on thousands of eligible items.
Home Depot Father's Day sale - quick links
- Shop the full Home Depot Father's Day sale
- Major Appliances: 40% off + $450 in additional savings
- Grills: deals from $99
- Furniture: 35% off furniture, rugs & decor
- Gardening: flowers, mulch, planters & hoses from $1.99
- Lawnmowers: up. to $250 off riding and push mowers
- Outdoor tools: up to $150 off outdoor power equipment
- Patio furniture: 30% off sectionals, chairs, and tables
- Tools: up to 40% off select tools, plus free shipping
- Vacuums: 40% off robot and upright vacuums
- Standing desks: Up to 40% off height-adjustable desks
- Office chairs: Office swivel chairs from $50
Home Depot's best Father's Day deals
Home Depot Father's Day sale: save up to 40% on major appliances
Home Depot still has its Memorial Day appliance sale live, which means you can save up to $1,100 on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save an additional $450 on select appliances, plus score free shipping.
Home Depot Father's Day sale: up to $140 off select tools and accessories
Tools are one of the most popular Father's Day gifts, and Home Depot has up to $140 in savings on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Father's Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, plus you can get a free tool or battery with your purchase of select power tools.
Home Depot Father's Day sale: save over $200 on grills and accessories
Help dad kick off the summer season with a new grill at Home Depot's Father's Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $99 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.
Home Depot Father's Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $1.99
Home Depot's Father's Day sale is the perfect opportunity to buy landscaping essentials for dad's outdoor space. This year's sale includes savings on flowers, mulch, planting soil, gardening tools, hoses, and more.
Home Depot Father's Day sale: save up to 30% on patio furniture and decor
You can help dad build his dream backyard with Home Depot's massive patio sale, which includes a wide selection of outdoor furniture with up to 30% off in savings. You can find discounts on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.