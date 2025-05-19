Target's 2025 Memorial Day sale is live - here's everything I'm adding to my cart

It's the week before Memorial Day, and Target is kicking things off with a massive Memorial Day sale that you can shop right now. The retailer has summer savings on clothing, patio furniture, grills, and outdoor fun, as well as discounts on kitchen appliances, TVs, vacuums, and groceries.



Target's Memorial Day sale is one of my favorites because everyone can find an item they want on sale. You can find cheap deals on clothing for the whole family, including up to 40% off swimsuits, sandals, and t-shirts from Target's most popular brands. The retailer also has discounts on outdoor essentials, like patio furniture, grills, inflatable pools, planters, and umbrellas, with prices starting at just $5.99.



Target's Memorial Day sale also includes record-low prices on kitchen appliances, vacuums, and tech gadgets from brands like Ninja, Samsung, Dyson, and Shark.



Below, I've listed links to Target's most popular Memorial Day sale categories, followed by the top deals on TVs, patio furniture, tech gadgets, appliances, and more. Remember that today's offers are a part of Target's official Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better discounts on May 26.

Target Memorial Day sale - today's top 10 deals

Target Memorial Day sale: up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories

My favorite offer from Target's Memorial Day sale is its patio deals, which include up to 50% off furniture and accessories. You can find incredible prices on outdoor furniture like couches, rugs, tables, and lounge chairs, plus save on planters, umbrellas, gardening tools, and grills.

Target Memorial Day sale: clothing deals from $3.50 for the whole family

Another favorite deal from Target's Memorial Day sale is on clothing. You can save up to 40% on apparel and accessories for the entire family, including dresses, shorts, swimsuits, sandals, hats, t-shirts, and more from Target's popular brands.

Gourmia 8qt Digital Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Target If you're looking for a cheap air fryer, Target's Memorial Day sale has this top-rated Gourmia model on sale for only $59.99. The eight-quart stainless steel air fryer features 12 different cooking presets, so you can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate with the touch of a button.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $55.99 at Target I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Target is a record-low price.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Target If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Target has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

R.W.Flame Nugget Ice Maker: was $529.99 now $174.99 at Target Make summer cocktails, smoothies, and iced coffee with this R.W. Flame nugget ice maker, which is on sale for only $174.99. The countertop ice maker can make soft, chewable nugget ice in minutes and can produce 35 pounds of ice in a day.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Target An outdoor pizza oven is on my summer wish list, and Target has a $70 discount on this popular Ninja model. You can enjoy pizza all summer long and cook other meals with the eight different functions, which include max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Target The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's Memorial Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $299.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Target If you want to upgrade to a premium display, Target has Samsung's stunning 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

