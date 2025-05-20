Amazon's Memorial Day sale is filled with tech gadgets – here are 21 deals I'd buy from $19.99

Amazon has gone rogue and launched its official Memorial Day sale early. The retailer's Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to record-low prices on a wide range of products, including tech gadgets. In fact, some of the best Memorial Day deals are on best-selling tech devices, including TVs, smart home gadgets, headphones, tablets, and more.



• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Memorial Day sales for eight years, I've gone through Amazon's Memorial Day sale and hand-picked the 21 best tech deals. I selected top-rated products, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, that offer incredible value, with prices starting at just $19.99.



A few of my favorite tech deals from Amazon include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED, on sale for $1,296.99 (a new record low price), the popular Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, and Apple's all-new iPad 11 on sale for $299.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best Memorial Day tech gadgets below, and keep in mind these offers are from its official sale. That means you won't find better discounts on Monday, May 26.

Amazon's 21 best Memorial Day tech deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon Memorial Day deal is the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.99 - a must-buy at that price. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for Memorial Day, bringing the price down to a record low when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Memorial Day deal is a massive 50% discount and $15 more than the record-low price.

JBL Flip 6 portable speaker: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The JBL Flip 6 is the perfect companion to summer, and it's on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The waterproof speaker features rubberised ends and a durable exterior and delivers rich sound and 12 hours of playtime.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon If you want quality-sounding earbuds, but don't want to break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $174.99 at Amazon If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $174.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $189 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $228 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to $228 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point – about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are $120 off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $1,197.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon If you want a premium display for Memorial Day, you can't beat this price on LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Shop more of today's best Memorial Day sales