Amazon's Memorial Day sale is filled with cheap TV deals – shop the 11 best from $75
Shop my top picks on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with it, Amazon has launched a massive sale with everything and anything under the sun. I've been shopping Amazon's Memorial Day sale for days now, and some of the best deals I've spotted have been on TVs.
• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale
The retailer has incredible discounts on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $74.99. Whether you're after a cheap big-screen TV or a premium OLED display, you'll find record-low prices this weekend from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Insignia.
A few highlights that aren't to be missed include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED, on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,246.99, Samsung's best-selling 65-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $399.99, and this massive Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $369.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best Memorial Day TV deals below, and remember that these are limited-time offers. Amazon's Memorial Day sale ends on Monday at Midnight, so time is running out to snag a bargain on a brand-new display.
Amazon's best Memorial Day TV deals
Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon has the all-new Hisense 5-inch QD6 Series QLED TV on sale for the excellent price of $259.99. This is an incredible deal for a mid-size display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision Atmos, Game Mode Plus, and the Fire OS for smart capabilities.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for $527.99 this weekend.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $997.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Amazon's Memorial Day sale has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is a popular model here at TechRadar, especially during holiday sales like Memorial Day, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for just $399.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a good option if you want an OLED display for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR. Today's discount from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $678 - just $20 shy of the record-low.
If you want a premium display for Memorial Day, you can't beat this price on LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The best Memorial Day TV deal by far is LG's gorgeous 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,246.99. That's a new record-low price, and a whopping $1,450 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The best big-screen budget display from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
