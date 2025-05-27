Samsung's mega Memorial Day TV sale is still live – save over $2,000 on best-rated TVs

While the holiday sale has sadly ended, Samsung's massive Memorial Day TV sale is still live. The retailer has the same discounts as its official Memorial Day sale, which means you can still save over $2,000 on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.



I've gone through Samsung's extended sale and hand-picked the 10 best deals. You can find record-low prices on older-model Samsung TVs, plus first-time discounts on Samsung's 2025 displays with a range of sizes, features, and prices, starting at $549.99.



A few stand-out offers include Samsung's highly-rated 65-inch S90D OLED TV for $1,299.99 (originally $2,699.99), the best-selling 55-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for only $349.99, and Samsung's all-new 50-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F Smart TV on sale for $1,399.99.



Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The best Memorial Day TV deal still live from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, as well as a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's post-Memorial Day sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's extended Memorial Day sale has shaved $700 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal at Samsung's post-Memorial Day sale. Although it's an older model, released in 2024, it still boasts the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are renowned. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $979.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to this massive $1,500 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

