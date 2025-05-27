Samsung's mega Memorial Day TV sale is still live – save over $2,000 on best-rated TVs
Shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
While the holiday sale has sadly ended, Samsung's massive Memorial Day TV sale is still live. The retailer has the same discounts as its official Memorial Day sale, which means you can still save over $2,000 on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.
I've gone through Samsung's extended sale and hand-picked the 10 best deals. You can find record-low prices on older-model Samsung TVs, plus first-time discounts on Samsung's 2025 displays with a range of sizes, features, and prices, starting at $549.99.
A few stand-out offers include Samsung's highly-rated 65-inch S90D OLED TV for $1,299.99 (originally $2,699.99), the best-selling 55-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for only $349.99, and Samsung's all-new 50-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F Smart TV on sale for $1,399.99.
Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, all of which include limited-time offers that will most likely expire this week. You can also see more of the best extended Memorial Day sales with today's top offers around the web.
Extended Samsung Memorial Day TV deals
Samsung's QN90F is one of Samsung's newest QLED TVs, and the 50-inch model is getting a rare $100 discount at Samsung's extended Memorial Day sale. The 2025 Neo QLED TV features Samsung's powerful 4K AI processor to enhance your overall picture and sound experience.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
The best Memorial Day TV deal still live from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, as well as a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's post-Memorial Day sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's extended Memorial Day sale has shaved $700 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Samsung's all-new The Frame Pro TV features new upgrades, including a Neo QLED 4K panel and anti-reflection technology, to improve your overall picture experience. The most significant upgrade, I believe, is the wireless connection with the Wireless One Connect Box, which gives you the freedom to hang your TV without the hassle of cords.
A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal at Samsung's post-Memorial Day sale. Although it's an older model, released in 2024, it still boasts the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are renowned. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99.
Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to this massive $1,500 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's extended Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
