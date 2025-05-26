31 last-chance deals at Walmart's Memorial Day sale: appliances, TVs, grills and more

We're halfway through Memorial Day, and if you're just now doing some bargain shopping, Walmart's Memorial Day sale is a great start. The retailer has incredible deals on everything from appliances, patio furniture, and grills to TVs, Apple devices, and laptops.



As TechRadar's deals editor with eight years of experience covering Memorial Day sales, I've gone through Walmart's offers and picked the 31 best. You'll find air fryers, OLED TVs, iPads, and robot vacuums from brands like Shark, Samsung, Ninja, and LG, with impressive discounts that you won't find outside of holiday sales.



A few of my favorite deals include this Element 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $118, the best-selling Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $169, and the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299 - a record-low price.



Shop more of Walmart's best Memorial Day deals below and keep in mind the sale ends tonight at Midnight, so you should take advantage of these prices while you can.



Walmart's 31 best Memorial Day deals

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $31.22 at Walmart It's smoothie season, and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop: was $109.99 now $68 at Walmart The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $198 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is on sale for $198. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $169 now $149 at Walmart This is a product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for $149, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design allowing you to prepare multiple foods simultaneously and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.95 at Walmart The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for just $24.95. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $24.99 at Walmart The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

DualSense Wireless Controller (White): was $74.99 now $67 at Walmart Walmart has the DualSense Wireless Controller on sale for only $67 at its Memorial Day event. This is a superb saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for the impressive PS5 controller.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $183 now $99 at Walmart If you want the latest Galaxy Watch, then you'll need the Galaxy Watch 7. However, in reality, the last few versions of Samsung's wearable have only received iterative updates, which is why we're recommending this Memorial Day deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. At only $99, it's an absolute steal for a still useful and capable smartwatch – even if it is a few years old.

Beats Pill Waterproof Speaker: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart Gear up for summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $99.95 - a record-low price. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart If you're looking for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 down to a record-low price of $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 for Memorial Day. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $148 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Element 43-inch 4K smart TV: was $158 now $118 at Walmart There's a lot to like about this 43-inch 4K TV – and not just the cheap price tag. This unit has all the apps you'd expect preloaded, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. While you can't expect LG levels for the price, it's surprisingly well-specced, featuring Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate (and a 120Hz effective refresh rate for gaming), and HDR10 support. There's even a voice-controlled remote control, too.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $979 at Walmart Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock for Memorial Day. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Walmart The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best Memorial Day TV deal I've spotted, and I predict it won't be around for long.

