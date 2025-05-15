The Lowe's Mega Memorial Day sale is live: 40% off appliances, patio furniture and tools

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is officially live. While Memorial Day is still over a week away (officially on Monday, May 26), the retailer has launched its massive sale event, with up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, decor, and so much more.



Lowe's is a favorite destination during Memorial Day sales, thanks to its impressive discounts on summer essentials such as patio furniture and decor, grills, lawnmowers, and outdoor tools. The Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale is also extremely popular, thanks to record-low prices on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.



Below are links to Lowe's most popular Memorial Day sale categories, followed by my pick of the top offers on appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, and lawnmowers. Keep in mind that this is the official Lowe's Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better deals on Memorial Day proper.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale - my top 5 deal picks

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale is typically the most popular offer, thanks to massive savings on best-selling major appliances. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.

Lowe's Memorial sale: save up to $1,000 on patio furniture and accessories

Get your outdoor space ready for the summer with up to $1,000 on patio furniture at Lowe's Memorial Day sale. The retailer has discounts on patio sets, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $29.99.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $150 on tools and accessories

Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker for Memorial Day. Today's sale is an excellent opportunity to save on a gift for dad for the upcoming Father's Day holiday.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $200 on grills

The Lowe's Memorial Day holiday is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to $200 in savings on its best-selling grills, starting at just $119.99. The retailer also has discounts on grilling accessories like covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 30% off lawnmowers and outdoor power tools

No Lowe's sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, the Labor Day sale has quite a few options. You can save up to 30% on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and plenty of associated accessories.

