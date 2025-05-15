The Lowe's Mega Memorial Day sale is live: 40% off appliances, patio furniture and tools
Your guide to Lowe's best Memorial Day deals
The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is officially live. While Memorial Day is still over a week away (officially on Monday, May 26), the retailer has launched its massive sale event, with up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, decor, and so much more.
• Shop Lowe's full Memorial Day sale
Lowe's is a favorite destination during Memorial Day sales, thanks to its impressive discounts on summer essentials such as patio furniture and decor, grills, lawnmowers, and outdoor tools. The Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale is also extremely popular, thanks to record-low prices on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.
Below are links to Lowe's most popular Memorial Day sale categories, followed by my pick of the top offers on appliances, patio furniture, tools, grills, and lawnmowers. Keep in mind that this is the official Lowe's Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better deals on Memorial Day proper.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2025 – quick links
- Appliances: 40% off washing machines, refrigerators & dishwashers
- Grills: grills and accessories from $119.99
- Home Decor: up to $400 off furniture, rugs & mattresses
- Lawn & Garden: tools & lawn accessories from $9.99
- Mattresses: up to $750 off Serta, Sweetnight, and other brands
- Outdoor tools: lawnmowers, blowers & trimmers from $99
- Patio furniture: up to 40% off fire pits & outdoor heating
- Tools: save on DeWalt, Craftsman & Kobalt
- Vacuums: up to $300 off Samsung, Bissell, Shark, and more
Lowe's Memorial Day sale - my top 5 deal picks
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale is typically the most popular offer, thanks to massive savings on best-selling major appliances. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.
Lowe's Memorial sale: save up to $1,000 on patio furniture and accessories
Get your outdoor space ready for the summer with up to $1,000 on patio furniture at Lowe's Memorial Day sale. The retailer has discounts on patio sets, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $29.99.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $150 on tools and accessories
Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker for Memorial Day. Today's sale is an excellent opportunity to save on a gift for dad for the upcoming Father's Day holiday.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $200 on grills
The Lowe's Memorial Day holiday is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to $200 in savings on its best-selling grills, starting at just $119.99. The retailer also has discounts on grilling accessories like covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 30% off lawnmowers and outdoor power tools
No Lowe's sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, the Labor Day sale has quite a few options. You can save up to 30% on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and plenty of associated accessories.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
