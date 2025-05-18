You can already save up to $1,800 on appliances ahead of Memorial Day: see the 7 early sales I'd shop right now

Looking forward to appliance deals over Memorial Day? You don't have to wait because several retailers have already launched their annual sales. Best Buy, Lowe’s, Samsung, and Home Depot are just a few of the big names with early-bird offers that I'd highly recommend checking out before the big day.

Among the most significant discounts are savings of up to $1,800 on large appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ranges. Many retailers are also offering buy-more-get-more-off bundle deals, meaning you can save even more when purchasing multiple items together. If you're looking to outfit your new home, these offers should make it easier, with some of the biggest discounts I've seen outside of Black Friday.

In addition to white goods, shoppers can also find compelling discounts on some of our favorite small appliances here at Techradar. Brands like Shark and Dyson are cutting prices on some of the best vacuums and air purifiers money can buy right now. KitchenAid also offers some bundle discounts on its famous stand mixers, which often sell out due to their popularity at these big sales events.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up all of this weekend's best sales below. You can also check out our main Memorial Day appliance sales page for more recommendations over the next week, or our Memorial Day sales hub for TVs, laptops, and other popular categories.

Today's early Memorial Day appliance sales

Best Buy: save up to 50% on refrigerators, washers, dryers, and other major appliances

As anticipated, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is already here - well, for appliances at least. The retailer has rolled out a wide selection of deals on major household essentials, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, and more. In addition to significant discounts, there are also bundle offers where you'll save more if you buy more. Also, keep an eye out for the various coupon codes that you can use to shave an extra 10 to 20% off your order.

Home Depot: up to $1,800 off major appliances, plus bundle discounts at Home Depot

Home Depot's Memorial Day appliance sale is already live with savings of up to $1,800 off select white goods this week. You’ll find appliances from top brands like GE, LG, Frigidaire, and many more, with plenty of options to explore. Plus, Home Depot also offers bundle discounts when you buy more than one appliance. These savings, which are in addition to other upfront discounts, can reach up to $450 off when you spend $3,000 or more.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 40% off major appliances, plus bundle discounts at Lowes

Another prime destination is Lowe’s big Memorial Day sale, offering up to 40% off major appliances. While the prices are comparable to other top retailers like Best Buy, Lowe’s deal with bundle discounts can reach all the way up to $1,000 off today when you spend more than $3,000. You’ll also find upfront discounts on refrigerators, ranges, and washers, as well as grills if you're planning on making the most of the summer.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: get up to $1,800 off upfront, plus trade-in rebates at Samsung

Samsung always offers one of the top Memorial Day sales for major appliances and this year is no exception. The official store has huge discounts on a wide selection of their own-brand refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and vacuum cleaners. Some of the deals are impressive, with savings of up to $1,800 on premium refrigerators, up to $1,300 off laundry sets, and as much as $1,000 off ranges. A particular highlight at Samsung this year is the retailer's excellent trade-in rebate program, which can get you up to $350 in addition to your upfront savings.

KitchenAid stand mixer sale: save up to $60 on countertop appliances at KitchenAid

Kitchenaid's stand mixers are always a crowd favorite here at TechRadar, so it's worth shouting about the brand's current sale. Alongside upfront discounts, you'll also get up to $30 off when you spend $300 or more. Just make sure you use the code MAYSAVINGS at checkout. Stay tuned for Memorial Day sales at Kitchenaid as we're expecting more discounts on quality countertop appliances in the following weeks.

Dyson sale: get up to $200 off vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care at Dyson

While not typically listed as a Memorial Day sale, Dyson is already offering great discounts on its official site ahead of the big day. Although the main focus of the Dyson sale is on vacuum discounts, you’ll also find solid deals on the brand’s hair straighteners and air purifiers with discounts ranging all the way up to $200 off.

Shark sale: up to $100 off vacuums, plus an additional 10% off at Shark

Shark is running deals on a number of its excellent cordless stick vacuums, with an additional 10% saving if you use the code PLUS10 at checkout. This brand makes some of the best cordless vacuums on the market, with features like automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, forward-bending wands, and the famous anti-hair wrap brushrolls. Some of our favorite models are also covered in this sale, including the PowerPro, Vertex Cordless, and Stratos Cordless IZ862H.

More early Memorial Day sales this weekend