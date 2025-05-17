Early Memorial Day TV sales are live – here are 13 deals I recommend from just $74.99
Don't wait for Memorial Day, score record-low prices right now
For the past week, I've been hunting for the best early Memorial Day TV sales. I've spent hours shopping at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find the best-rated TVs on sale for stunningly low prices.
I've listed the 13 best early Memorial Day TV deals below, with prices starting at just $74.99. You'll find record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Insignia, and Hisense. Today's early deals are so good that I can't imagine prices will drop further on Memorial Day proper (Monday, May 26).
A few of my favorite TV deals include Samsung's gorgeous 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $699.99, Amazon's all-new 4-Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $359.99, and the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99.
You can visit our Memorial Day TV sales guide for more early offers and shop our main Memorial Day sales roundup for deals on appliances, tech gadgets, mattresses, and more.
Early Memorial Day TV deals - today's 13 best
Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $199.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale has the 55-inch U8000F Series model for $379.99 – a new record-low price. The 2025 TV packs Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior colors. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $979.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and the best deal you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's early Memorial Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
