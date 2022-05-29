The best Memorial Day appliance sales from Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's and more

The 2022 Memorial Day appliance sales event is officially underway, with hundreds of deals from your favorite retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Whether you're on the hunt for a new washer or dryer or looking for a cheap kitchen device, our Memorial Day appliance sales guide has you covered.



Appliances are among the most popular categories during Memorial Day sales, with retailers offering some of the best discounts you'll find all year. You can find record-low prices on major appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry packages from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. You'll also find Memorial Day deals on small kitchen appliances like coffee makers, air fryers, and blenders, as well as vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Roomba, and more.



Below we've listed today's best Memorial Day appliance sales from the most popular online retailers, followed by today's hottest deals on major appliances, kitchen devices, air purifiers, and more. We'll be updating this guide with all the latest Memorial Day appliance sales throughout the holiday weekend so make sure to bookmark this page for all the best offers.

Memorial Day appliance sales: Major appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $800 on major appliances from Maytag, Samsung, LG, and more (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $800 in savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from Samsung, LG, Maytag, and more. The retail giant offers an in-home consulting service and 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up with a Best Buy credit card.

(opens in new tab) Walmart Memorial Day appliance sale: up to 30% off vacuums, air fryers, microwaves, and more (opens in new tab)

Deals starting at $10.99 - The Walmart Memorial Day sale includes cheap home appliances starting at just $10.99. The retailer is offering deals on air fryers, coffee makers vacuums, microwaves, and blenders from brands like Keurig, shark, and Roomba with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Memorial Day appliance sales event: save up to $1,550 off major appliances (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,550 - Samsung's Memorial Day sales event is offering massive discounts on major appliances including up to $1,550 in savings on select refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. You can also score free three-day delivery on eligible home appliance purchases.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $750 off major appliances + free local delivery (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $750 on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus get free delivery when you spend $396 or more.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $900 on top-brand appliances (opens in new tab)

Save up to $900 - Home Depot's highly anticipated Memorial Day sale is now live with huge savings on major appliances. You can save up to $900 on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more.

Memorial Day appliance sales: kitchen deals

Air fryers

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's Memorial Day appliance sales, Best Buy has this Bella Pro air fryer on sale for just $39.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $84.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - The Bella Pro Series air fryer has over 3,000 positive reviews and it's marked down to $84.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sales event. The 8-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features nine convenient preset cooking options.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer which brings the price down to $89.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

(opens in new tab) PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $152 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the top-rated PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $98. Great for large families, the powerful air fryer features an extra-large 10-quart cooking capacity and includes 10 pre-programmed smart settings.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer: $149.99 $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for a record-low price of $119.95. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

Blenders

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender: $44.99 $22.34 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - Pick up this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This Ninja blender is your ultimate all-in-one fruit and vegetable processing tool, with a few different cups and lids as the picture shows. If you love making smoothies or health drinks, the nutrient extractor mode will help too.

(opens in new tab) Joyoung Blender with LED Screen $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is quite a high-tech blender in today's Memorial Day sales, boasting an LED screen and lots of toggles to change how you blend and it's on sale for $99.99 when you apply the additional $30 coupon at checkout.

Coffee makers

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Make iced coffee in the comfort of your home with this Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker that's on sale for $29.99 when you apply the $5 coupon at checkout. The coffee maker brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

(opens in new tab) Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is one of the best prices we've seen on a Keurig coffee machine and today's Memorial Day deal applies to the K-Mini limited Edition Jonathan Adler design. Perfect for small spaces, the K-Mini is just five inches wide and can brew a cup in minutes.

(opens in new tab) Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Best Buy has this budget Bella coffee maker for just $29.99. The 12-cup coffee maker is programmable so you can wake up to fresh coffee, and you're getting a pause and serve feature so you can stop your coffee maker without making a mess.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $139.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with the best-selling Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $109.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make a cup that suits your tastes.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker: $189 $146 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $43 - You can get the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker for $146 in today's Memorial Day appliance sales. The coffee maker can brew a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button and includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

(opens in new tab) Solo Stove 27-inch Yukon Fire Pit: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - A perfect companion for outdoor summer nights, the best-selling Solo Stove is marked down to $449.99 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The 27-inch fire pit allows you to create a bonfire with barely any smoke so you can easily cook smores and hotdogs in your backyard.

More appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft Countertop Microwave Oven: $55.88 $44.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - Walmart has this Mainstays countertop microwave on sale for just $44.96 - a fantastic value for a budget microwave. The 0.7 Cu ft microwave is available in three different color choices and includes six convenient quick-set menu buttons and 10 different power levels

(opens in new tab) CRUXGG 6 Slice Digital 10-in-1 Toaster Oven: $399.99 $319.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This toaster oven has ten different settings - the name gives that away a bit - for things like broiling, baking cookies and dehydrating food, as well as toasting. It also has an air frying function so it's a jack of all trades gadget.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Karu 12 Inch Portable Pizza Oven: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Cook wood-fired pizzas in the comfort of your own home with the Ooni portable pizza oven which is getting a rare price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The 12-inch pizza oven can whip up a stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds and takes just 15 minutes to get started.

Memorial Day appliance sales: upright vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) Hoover Power Dash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner: $99 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Hoover Power carpet cleaner on sale for just $79. Perfect for pet owners, the lightweight carpet cleaner features antimicrobial pet brushes and heat force power technology for fast drying in any small space.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum: $199 $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Dyson vacuum in today's Memorial Day appliance sales, this Shark Cordless is a great option for just $179 at Walmart. Designed for pet owners, the stick vacuum features 40 minutes of run time and includes a convenient handheld vac.

(opens in new tab) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $236.98 $186.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell MultiCleann vacuum on sale for $186.89 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The lightweight vacuum features a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens and features specialized pet tools to clean pesky pet hairs efficiently.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Dyson vacuum deals are always a coveted category during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the V8 Animal on sale for $399.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The powerful cordless stick vacuum weighs less than six lbs and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

Memorial Day appliance sales: robot vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - A great deal for a robot vacuum, you can get the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for just $97 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac: $279.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon has the top-rated Eufy RoboVac on sale for just $169.99 - only $16 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a robot vacuum. The Eufy features BoostIQ technology which automatically increases section when extra vacuuming strength is needed and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Robot vacuums are also a popular appliance category during Memorial Day and Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299 - $50 more than the record-low price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Robot vacuum deals are always popular during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99. The powerful vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and features smart navigation maps so it can easily guide through your home.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale has this iRobot Roomba i3+ on sale for $499.99. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Memorial Day appliance sales: air purifier deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia HEPA Air Purifier: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - A fantastic price for an air purifier, Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale has this Insignia air purifier for $149.99. The included Hepa filter removes allergens, large irritants, mold, dust, pet dander, smoke, and pollen and can clean rooms up to 375 sq. ft.

(opens in new tab) Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier: $219.99 $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This air purifier from Honeywell has over 23,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $178 - the best deal we've see all year. Designed for large rooms, the Honeywell air purifier features a HEPA filtration that captures up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles and includes three air cleaning levels.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan: $419.99 $299.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Dyson products are always popular during Memorial Day appliance sales, and the retailer has the best-selling Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan on sale for $299.99. The high-tech fan removes gases and 99.97% of allergens and pollutants and delivers a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted purified air.

