Memorial Day is officially two weeks away (Monday, May 26), which means the long holiday weekend is within reach. It also means that summer savings are near. In fact, retailers like Lowe's, Target, and Walmart are getting a head start with pre-Memorial Day sales on patio furniture, appliances, grills, TVs, vacuums, and so much more.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered Memorial Day sales for eight years, making me sort of an expert. I've gone through today's early offers and listed the six best sales I think are worth shopping at right now.



Each retailer listed below has current offers that mirror its upcoming Memorial Day sales. You can find record-low prices on major appliances, patio furniture, OLED TVs, tools, mattresses, vacuums, and outdoor toys from best-selling brands.



A few highlights include up to 40% off at Lowe's, including appliances, patio furniture, and tools, cheap TV deals at Best Buy, and summer essential savings at Target, with deals starting at just $9.99.



Shop more pre-Memorial Day savings below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Today's early deals allow you to score summer savings right now, so you can fully enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.

The best sales to shop ahead of Memorial Day

Lowe's Member Week sale: save up to 40% off sitewide

While we wait for Lowe's popular Memorial Day sale, the retailer has already launched its Members Week event, which includes massive savings across its site. You can save up to 40% on grills, major appliances, tools, patio furniture, and more. Becoming a Lowe's rewards member is free; you just need to sign up with your name, email, and phone number

Amazon pre-summer sale: vacuums, tablets, mattresses, and more from $19.99

Amazon's top deals include impressive discounts on best-selling items from brands like Dyson, Keurig, Apple, Beats, and Bissell. You can score record-low prices on top-rated vacuums, kitchen appliances, outdoor play items, tablets, TVs, and so much more.

Home Depot Super Savings sale: up to $400 off, plus fast, free delivery

Hope Depot is another Memorial Day favorite, and the retailer just launched a super savings event, which includes deals on major appliances, furniture, grills, decor, and outdoor furniture and tools. The retailer is also offering fast, free delivery on qualifying items.

Best Buy's massive TV sale: big-screen TVs from $349.99

Best Buy is always a top destination for TV deals, and right now, the retailer has some incredible savings on a range of displays. You can score record-low prices on last year's best-selling TVs, including 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, Hisense, LG, and Insignia.

Walmart Flash sale: up to 45% off patio furniture, mattresses, and appliances

Walmart has launched a flash sale that offers up to 45% off summer essentials. You can find stunningly-low prices on patio furniture, outdoor toys, kitchen appliances like blenders and iced coffee makers, luggage, lawnmowers, and more.

Target summer sale: up to 40% off outdoor essentials

Target is helping you prepare for summer with up to 40% off outdoor essentials. The retailer has limited-time offers on patio furniture, planters, gardening tools, inflatable pools, decor, outdoor games, and more.

You can shop more early offers in our Memorial Day TV sales guide and our Memorial Day laptop sales roundup.