Memorial Day laptop sales: this year's best deals from Amazon, Dell, HP, and Best Buy

The Memorial Day laptop sales are fully underway and offering some of the best deals all years on everything from super-cheap Chromebooks to pricey ultrabooks and gaming powerhouses.

Looking for a bargain? We've rounded up all the very best Memorial Day laptop sales from HP, Dell, Walmart, Amazon, and many more retailers into an easy-to-navigate list of recommendations. We've packed every choice with a full rundown of specs as well as exactly why our team of experts picked out that deal especially.

To make our list of recommendations less overwhelming we've split out today's best Memorial Day laptop sales into easy-to-navigate price brackets. If you already have a budget in mind, use the provided jumper links to head straight to where you need to be. If you're just browsing, then simply scroll down for a full list - which is arranged by price descending.

At the very top of the page, just below this introduction, you'll find a quick overview of today's best Memorial Day sales and the top retailers you'll want to consider if you're on the hunt for a new laptop. Dell, HP, Amazon, and pretty much every major retailer have already launched its sale so there are literally hundreds of machines to consider right now.

While we have you here, it would be downright criminal to not immediately point you to our favorite Dell Memorial Day sale on the Dell XPS 13 which you can get for $1,419 right now (opens in new tab), a $500 saving. This laptop will not be available for long, not even at full retail price, so if you've got the budget and you're in the market for a new laptop for work or everyday use, this is the best Windows laptop – and maybe even the best laptop – you can buy right now.

If you're also interested in TVs, headphones, tablets, or even mattresses, you'll find an overview of the entire event over on our main Memorial Day sales 2022 page.

Memorial Day laptop sales: under $400

(opens in new tab) Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This teeny-tiny Asus Chromebook is perfect for traveling or school work with its 32GB of storage, Intel Celeron processor, and 4GB of RAM. It'll struggle with intensive applications but for light use it's a real bargain - mostly because today's Memorial Day laptop sales at Best Buy are offering it for under half price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $229.99 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Samsung's latest Chromebook is a decent choice if you're on a budget and need a reliable machine to cover the basics. Today's price cut knocks a huge $100 off lets you get this model for almost half price. Don't expect fireworks with this one, but it'll cover school work and light use well enough - plus offer up to 12.5-hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch laptop: $259.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - It's hard to argue with this 14-inch Asus value-wise if you're looking for a solid machine to cover the basics. Not only is it running on Windows 11 right out the box, but an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD should ensure you have enough power for streaming, light browsing, and sending emails.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $299.99 $229.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – This entry-level Dell Inspiron 15 will perform admirably if you're on a budget this week with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Like the Asus above, this one is built for those simply looking for a machine to cover the basics. While it'll struggle with demanding applications, for browsing, streaming, or writing up documents it's a great option.

(opens in new tab) HP 14 laptop: $429.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - Another really, really solid budget laptop deal from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is on this 14-inch HP, which features a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The standout spec here is the expanded RAM - which will really give you an edge versus the usual 4G machines in this price bracket when it comes to multi-tasking performance. Again, if you're looking for a solid machine for light tasks or school work then this is definitely a very strong contender today.

(opens in new tab) HP 11-inch Chromebook: $599 $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The super-cheap Memorial Day Chromebook deals continue at Best Buy with this half-priced 11-inched HP. This one is technically a convertible 2-in-1 tablet hybrid that features a Snapdragon processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Like the other Chromebooks on our list, this is a good choice if you're going to be doing light tasks on to go and don't want to be weighed down by a heavy laptop.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 (15.6-inch): $389.99 $342.23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $47 – This Acer Aspire 5 continues to be one of the most popular laptop deals at Amazon. It's easy to see why as it's an affordable everyday device that can handle all general tasks you want to throw at it. The 4GB of RAM is a small compromise, but the 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB SSD are good for performance, meaning it's a compromise worth making for the saving and if you're happy with a more basic machine. Note, an AMD Ryzen version of this machine is also available for $369 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $449.99 $349.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – This Inspiron 15 3000 is a little pricier than the above entry-level model but comes with the advantage of an 11th gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are some fantastic specs if you're looking for a relatively solid machine on a budget. For the price, you'll get a surprising level of performance out of this machine for every day tasks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (14-inch): $699 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – There's a big discount on this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3i at Walmart this week, making it one of the best cheap laptop deals you can buy. It features an impressive set of components for the price including an Intel i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD. These ensure excellent all-around performance: whether that's general everyday use, work or media streaming.

Memorial Day laptop sales: under $600

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $599.99 $449.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an all-purpose laptop that comes with a huge performance boost compared to similar devices in a similar price range. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a massive 512GB SSD, a healthy 8GB of RAM, and a responsive 120Hz display, it's great for general everyday use as well as multitasking and more demanding work. Based on all that, it's the best value laptop deal right now and we don't expect anything significantly better in the Memorial Day sales.

(opens in new tab) HP 15 laptop: $679.99 $499.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $180 – Here's a decent $160 saving on a premium HP Pavilion 15 laptop. As well as the latest generation Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM you also get loads of superfast storage with a huge 512GB SSD. As an excellent value all-around multi-purpose laptop, it doesn't get much better than this from HP.

Memorial Day laptop sales: under $800

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t: $979.99 $619.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $360 – The best high-end pre-Memorial Day laptop sale right now is on this HP Pavilion 15t. You save a massive $380 when buying direct from HP on this powerful device packed with top-performing components. It includes an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. That's a whole lot of power, performance and storage for the price that will handle anything you want to throw at it outside of gaming.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $899 $639 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - Like the idea of a small machine with fantastic build quality? The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop that manages to squeeze in an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD into a tiny lightweight package. For productivity on the go, these things are fantastic and they're a great all around workhorse for someone with a busy lifestyle.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,068 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $369 - Here's a cheap (but good) gaming laptop deal courtesy of the Dell Memorial Day sale on a 15.6-inch G15 model. With an Intel Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 graphics card, this one's packing in the latest generation of specs for a remarkably reasonable price. It's not high-end but it'll get you some great frame rates at 1080p resolution for the price.

(opens in new tab) Superb cheap gamin... MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Spend even more and you'll score yourself an RTX 3060 graphics card with this MSI GF65 - which is Best Buy's best Memorial Day gaming laptop deal so far. Alongside a powerful GPU, this machine also features an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Put these together and you're getting a machine capable of great 1080p gaming performance.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book (15.6-inch): $ 999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - A great value ultrabook, this heavily discounted Samsung Galaxy Book at Best Buy features a speedy 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for good measure. For the money, these are absolutely fantastic specs and makes this one a really fantastic alternative to the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air - the usual crowd favorites at this price.

Memorial Day laptop sales: over $800

(opens in new tab) An Absolute Steal Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 3.5K OLED): $1,919 $1,419 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - The Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor is unquestionably the best Ultrabook running Windows you can get right now. With a 3.5K OLED display (3,456x2160p) and exquisite machine-engineered design, this laptop looks stunning inside and out, and the Intel Tiger Lake processor is Intel Evo certified, so you not only get exceptional performance, but you'll get outstanding battery life as well. This is definitely not a deal to pass up.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Those on the hunt for a MacBook should check out Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale this week, which features the latest Air M1 model with a hefty discount. While we've seen cheaper prices before (the record is $849), today's price is great considering this excellent ultrabook is currently sold out at Amazon. Not much to add here - this model has been around for two years now but still really holds up thanks to its fantastic design, screen, powerful chip, and absurdly long battery life. It's still one of our favorites here at TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,149 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The Asus Zephyrus G14 is one of our favorite laptops ever here at TechRadar and the perfect middle ground between an ultrabook and a lightweight gaming laptop. This entry-level model features an AMD Ryzen 5800HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 graphics card, which are very, very powerful specs indeed for most tasks. It's definitely not a super high-end gaming machine but for a bit of light gaming on the side it's a top-tier choice today.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (Core i7): $1,299 $930.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $369 - If you like the look of that XPS 13 above but find it a little too expensive for your tastes, here's an almost-as-good deal on a slightly older model. This one doesn't have the same bezel-less 4K display but still packs in a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for absolutely fantastic top-end performance. If you're looking for a quality ultrabook this one's hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface laptop 4: $1,299 $999 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Microsoft's answer to the MacBook, the Surface Laptop 4, is available with discounts on a number of configurations today. The model that's caught our eye today is the 13.5-inch model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - great specs for an ultrabook and more than enough for most tasks. If you're looking for a slick, lightweight Windows machine then this one is a great choice.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $1,519 $999.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $519 - The HP Spectre line of ultrabooks has always been a staple on our best laptops buyer's guide and it's easy to see why. High-end specs, a gorgeous convertible design, and a really great screen have consistently made them fantastic premium choices. This particular model features a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7 processor for a hefty amount of power under the hood.

