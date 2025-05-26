The big day is finally here and the annual Memorial Day sales are offering superb laptop deals across a range of retailers. Best Buy, Dell, and HP are just a few of the big names offering excellent price cuts today - and I've been rounding them all up into one neat package right here.

Whether you're a gamer, remote worker, student, or just looking to upgrade, my recommendations start as low as $139 and go all the way up to high-end models over $3,000. In short, there's something for everyone here.

Highlights include a record-low price on the just-released Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 at Amazon, the ultra-sleek Dell XPS 13, and some great-value machines from HP and Dell that are perfect for remote working. Finally,. Gamers can score RTX 4060-equipped laptops starting at just $649, along with some of the first discounts yet on the powerful new Alienware Area-51 models.

If you're shopping for performance, portability, or a bit of both, these Memorial Day laptop deals are absolutely worth checking out today. Just be aware, with Memorial Day now in full swing - many of these offers will disappear by midnight.

The 20 best Memorial Day laptop deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy Display: 14 inch

Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC This HP Chromebook 14 is a great budget option if you just need something basic for web browsing, answering emails, or watching YouTube. Since it's a Chromebook, it doesn't need a high spec to get decent performance and you should also get great battery life. That said, you don't get a lot of storage here so it's best used for the bare essentials.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy has this versatile HP Envy 2-in-1 on offer during this week's Memorial Day sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.

HP Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The only downside to this HP Laptop 15T for the price is its rather small 256GB storage drive - otherwise, it's an exceptional deal. For just under $500 you're getting a really strong Core i7 chipset here which makes this laptop a strong candidate for a solid working from home machine if you don't need heaps of storage.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $729 now $479.99 at Best Buy Display: 14 inch

Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB I massively rate this Asus Vivobook 14 if you're looking for a relatively powerful and portable machine on the cheap. Not only is it a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor, but you also get a decent Core i7 chipset and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a very good value option right now for both work and casual use.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $579.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.

MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999.99 now $707.99 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Thin was already ridiculously cheap at $699, but Walmart has just listed an even better deal. At $649, this machine is a steal considering you get an RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset. While not world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, these specs are great for a budget 1080p setup and should play a surprisingly large array of games smoothly if you tweak a few settings.

HP Pavilion Laptop 16: was $979 now $649.99 at HP US Display: 16-inch

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB I'd call this HP Pavilion 16 a superb choice for a solid working-from-home machine. At 16-inches, it's decently sized without being overly big, while the combination of an Ultra 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM should give you more than enough power for daily tasks. While a 1TB SSD would have been nice, this machine packs a good amount of performance for the price.

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14: was $999 now $749.99 at HP US Display: 14-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Another absolutely stunning deal from the HP Memorial Day sale, this Pavilion Plus is a great choice if you need a lightweight yet powerful machine without completely breaking the bank. With a Ryzen 7 chipset you've got plenty of power under the hood here as well as a stunning 3K OLED display that'll make all your favorite media look fantastic.

Asus Zenbook A14: was $999 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display: 14-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Asus Zenbook A14 is a lightweight, ARM-equipped ultrabook that's perfect if you want something portable with good battery life. Under the hood, you get a new Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which should afford a decent amount of performance on a wide range of apps. With that said, the star of the show here is the supremely lightweight and premium design paired with a gorgeous OLED display. Check our Asus Zenbook A14 review for more details on this model.

MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,129.99 now $829.99 at Dell Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB It's hard to ignore this deal on the 14 Plus since this model has just been released, and it's one we rated highly on our Dell 14 Plus review. Overall, we think this is one of the best value machines you can buy right now with it's excellent design, portability, and performance. It's not quite as premium as the XPS range but with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one is a great value buy right now.

Record low price Apple MacBook Air 13 (2025): was $999 now $850 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inch

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at various retailers ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $150 price cut, however, brings this excellent new MacBook down to its record-low price. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Dell Display: 13.4-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Looking for a premium and portable laptop? This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen yet for the latest Snapdragon-equipped Dell XPS 13 laptops. With an ARM chipset, this one features class-leading battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday apps and tasks. Like the MacBook above, this is one of our favorite models right now and a particularly good choice if you're looking for a Windows-based alternative to Apple's laptops.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

MSI Vector 16 HX: was $1,924.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Ultra 7-255HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB This MSI Vector is one of the first discounted gaming laptops I've seen with a new RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. It's great value despite its rather measly 16GB of RAM. More RAM is an easy upgrade either way so this is an easy recommendation at this price point. Not only will you get great performance out of the RTX 5070 Ti but a new Ultra 7 chipset should back up that GPU rather nicely.

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,599 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.