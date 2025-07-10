Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals: because outside is overrated and doesn't have Netflix
Run like a hamster for less
I'm a dedicated runner, but summer appears to really, really have it in for me this year: I'm a big allergy sufferer, and consequently, as soon as the weather gets warmer my running performance plummets.
That's why the treadmill deals during this year's Amazon Prime Day are starting to look so appealing to me: not only would I be able to level up my running performance by getting a discount on a Proform Carbon TL, which is down from
$599 to $463.99 on Amazon, but I can also dodge the summer sniffles and catch up on my TV while I do it.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
There are plenty more treadmill deals around, but I've picked three of the best for all levels: for people looking to transition between walking and running, the super-cheap Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE fits the bill. For most treadmill training, the Proform Carbon TL will suit, while for those addicted to fitness classes and looking for a premium experience, you can't get better than the Peloton Tread, which is down from
$2,995 to $2,694 on Amazon.
For more gut-busting deals on everything from more fitness kit to air fryers for those healthy recipes, we recommend checking our Amazon Prime Day live hub. What a way to get in shape for less!
Amazon Prime Day deals: Treadmills
Save 38%. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE was rated four stars in our review, and is the perfect cheap-and-cheerful walkingpad solution for active people or improvers. Why? Because you can fold up the guardrail to enter Treadmill Mode, increasing the treadmill's max speed from 3.8mph in Walking Mode to 7.6mph.
While we've not tested this particular model, its contemporary the ProForm Premier 900 made it onto our best treadmills list, because we loved it. Things have only improved since then, with ProForm's ProShox cushioning absorbing impact, making things softer than running on concrete, and it folds upright to save space. SmartAdjust software adapts to your running performance, making workouts easier or harder depending on your output.
From a specifications, use and feel point of view, the Peloton Tread is without doubt the best treadmill I've ever personally tested. The workout programming, Peloton's main USP, is as addictive and involved as ever, while the Tread is a delight to run on, simple to use and easy to adjust. The main drawback is the eye-watering price, although there are now cheaper subscription options for the content and you can save 10% on the sticker price for Prime Day.
There are a few advantages treadmills have over the great outdoors: for one thing, cozy cardio lovers can get their steps in on the likes of the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE all year round while working with a standing desk, taking calls or watching TV.
For runners opting for the ProForm, you can tailor your workouts to suit your goals: for example, if your hill-running needs work, you can crank up the incline and go at a steady pace, measuring your improvement by the setting you can comfortably reach.
Finally, for runners opting for the Peloton, get ready to sweat: those classes can be tough, especially if (like me) you're a competitive person who enjoys seeing your name crawl up the class' leaderboard.
More Prime Day treadmill deals:
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.