I'm a dedicated runner, but summer appears to really, really have it in for me this year: I'm a big allergy sufferer, and consequently, as soon as the weather gets warmer my running performance plummets.

That's why the treadmill deals during this year's Amazon Prime Day are starting to look so appealing to me: not only would I be able to level up my running performance by getting a discount on a Proform Carbon TL, which is down from $599 to $463.99 on Amazon, but I can also dodge the summer sniffles and catch up on my TV while I do it.

There are plenty more treadmill deals around, but I've picked three of the best for all levels: for people looking to transition between walking and running, the super-cheap Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE fits the bill. For most treadmill training, the Proform Carbon TL will suit, while for those addicted to fitness classes and looking for a premium experience, you can't get better than the Peloton Tread, which is down from $2,995 to $2,694 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Treadmills

ProForm Carbon TL treadmill: was $599 now $463.99 at Amazon While we've not tested this particular model, its contemporary the ProForm Premier 900 made it onto our best treadmills list, because we loved it. Things have only improved since then, with ProForm's ProShox cushioning absorbing impact, making things softer than running on concrete, and it folds upright to save space. SmartAdjust software adapts to your running performance, making workouts easier or harder depending on your output.

Peloton Tread: was $2,995 now $2,694.99 at Amazon From a specifications, use and feel point of view, the Peloton Tread is without doubt the best treadmill I've ever personally tested. The workout programming, Peloton's main USP, is as addictive and involved as ever, while the Tread is a delight to run on, simple to use and easy to adjust. The main drawback is the eye-watering price, although there are now cheaper subscription options for the content and you can save 10% on the sticker price for Prime Day.

There are a few advantages treadmills have over the great outdoors: for one thing, cozy cardio lovers can get their steps in on the likes of the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE all year round while working with a standing desk, taking calls or watching TV.

For runners opting for the ProForm, you can tailor your workouts to suit your goals: for example, if your hill-running needs work, you can crank up the incline and go at a steady pace, measuring your improvement by the setting you can comfortably reach.

Finally, for runners opting for the Peloton, get ready to sweat: those classes can be tough, especially if (like me) you're a competitive person who enjoys seeing your name crawl up the class' leaderboard.

