This "go-to shoe for long Sunday runs" just got a major Prime Day discount, and I'd definitely buy a pair (if I didn't own them already)
The Altra FWD Via are your new lazy-run best friends
The Altra FWD Via are some of my favorite running shoes because, while they're not fast or snappy, they're perfect for long, slow runs.
That's exactly the way I like to run, which is why I already own a pair. So even though I won't be taking advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal, I can thoroughly recommend it. Right now, you can save 30% on men's Altra FWD Via, from
$160 down to $111.99 on Amazon, and the same 30% discount on women's Altra FWD Via, from $160 down to $111.99 on Amazon, although this one's only on sizes 6 through 9.
Ladies with size 5 feet are unfortunately out of luck, and the availability of colors will vary across both genders. Check out the deal in full below:
Amazon Prime Day deal: Altra FWD Via
The same great deal across men's and women's sizes (although no size 5 or 5.5 for ladies), the Altra FWD Via was rated 4/5 stars in our review, and I called it my "go-to" shoe for long runs. This is due to the chunky sole, slender 4mm drop, wide toebox for a comfortable, sturdy landing, and rocker motion, which propels you forward with ease.
These are the best running shoes for me (and perhaps you too) because a) I'm not a particularly fast runner at the best of times, and b) I like the meditative aspect of slower running.
It's a perfect way to wind down with a podcast, an audiobook, or allow the active part of my brain to work on a problem I'm trying to solve. Screw ChatGPT: Give me a long stretch of road and these shoes, and I'll work through a problem eventually. If you like longer stretches instead of fast interval work, or you'd like a shoe in your arsenal capable of handling easy, longer runs, this is the one for you.
If you're looking for a new running watch to pair with your new shoes, might I point you to my pick of the Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals as well? I've curated a buffet of 11 of the best deals well worth your time.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
