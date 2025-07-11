The Altra FWD Via are some of my favorite running shoes because, while they're not fast or snappy, they're perfect for long, slow runs.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

That's exactly the way I like to run, which is why I already own a pair. So even though I won't be taking advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal, I can thoroughly recommend it. Right now, you can save 30% on men's Altra FWD Via, from $160 down to $111.99 on Amazon, and the same 30% discount on women's Altra FWD Via, from $160 down to $111.99 on Amazon, although this one's only on sizes 6 through 9.

Ladies with size 5 feet are unfortunately out of luck, and the availability of colors will vary across both genders. Check out the deal in full below:

Amazon Prime Day deal: Altra FWD Via

These are the best running shoes for me (and perhaps you too) because a) I'm not a particularly fast runner at the best of times, and b) I like the meditative aspect of slower running.

It's a perfect way to wind down with a podcast, an audiobook, or allow the active part of my brain to work on a problem I'm trying to solve. Screw ChatGPT: Give me a long stretch of road and these shoes, and I'll work through a problem eventually. If you like longer stretches instead of fast interval work, or you'd like a shoe in your arsenal capable of handling easy, longer runs, this is the one for you.

If you're looking for a new running watch to pair with your new shoes, might I point you to my pick of the Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals as well? I've curated a buffet of 11 of the best deals well worth your time.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals