Every cheap Amazon Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deal still live now – but hurry, Prime Day ends midnight!

Sometimes you need to block out the noise – even Prime Day deals noise – and here, technology can be your closest ally. Active noise cancellation (often shortened to 'ANC'; you knew that) involves the quick generation of 'antiphase' sound waves – peaks and troughs that mirror and thus effectively cancel those low-level constant noises that bug you.

Amazon Prime Day is still jumping now, but it must end at midnight (don't worry, they don't turn the lights on, like a club) and if you simply need a set of headphones that'll nix superfluous chat so you can enjoy your music uninterrupted on the way home, you're in the right room.

Not looking for a pair of 'don't talk to me' over-ear cans?

For everyone else, stay right here. Time is of the essence, so scroll on down to the best deals in your region!

Amazon Prime Day noise-cancelling headphones deals, US

Save $100 Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon I have these very headphones and I love them: they sound absolutely spectacular with ANC deployed, whether you're listening to Apple Music or enjoying Spatial Audio in TV shows or movies. Discounts on AirPods Max are extremely rare, and good discounts are rarer still: at $100 off the usual selling price this is a very good deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199 at Amazon Bose's late 2023-issue QuietComfort Headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation in conjunction with very good sound quality. There’s an adjustable EQ to get things just how you want them, the option of wired listening plus Bose's formidable ANC listening modes, depending on how much ambient sound you might want to hear. The cans are incredibly comfortable, and the 24-hour battery life isn't bad. Our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review is the place to go if you're on the fence, but this deal equals their lowest ever 45%-off price and for Bose's class-leading ANC, it's as cheap as you'll get.

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon With a $200 discount for Prime Day, the Dyson OnTrac headphones aren't just at the lowest price we've ever tracked, but they're a much better deal for what you're getting. The standout feature is a very comfortable design with plenty of padding, but the customizability, with swappable earcups and outer shells, really lets you tailor the experience. That's coupled with excellent sound and very good, but not great, noise cancellation. You can also expect about 55 hours of runtime, which is superb, and physical buttons on the earcups.

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $75.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH720 are already a very affordable pair of headphones, but they're now down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.

Sony ULT Wear : was $199.99 now $128 at Amazon A 36% saving on April 2024-issue Sony noise-cancelling headphones? Yes, and the deal is a return to their lowest ever price on record. How good are they? They're four-stars good – check out our Sony ULT Wear review for just how highly we rate them. The only thing I'd say is, these are for bass heads among us (rather than those looking for a faithfully neutral listen) who want to cancel extraneous noise. If that's you, I highly recommend this deal!

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.95 at Amazon Yes, 51% off! These cans are designed with Apple users in mind and no mistake, but they also work surprisingly well with Android. There’s personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for iOS users, but also strong fully-adaptive ANC and transparency mode for all. Up to 40 hours of battery life is useful, with a 10-minute charge providing you with four hours of playback. This isn't the absolute cheapest deal we've seen (they dipped to $159.99 briefly, in November last year) but it's still a top saving given that MSRP – and how pricey Apple's only other cans (the AirPods Max) are…

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 at Amazon I know, they're buds – but these excellent noise-cancelling earbuds are some of the best on the market (just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review for the full scoop). They're a redesigned shape compared to previous Bose buds, and we like it. The sound is classic Bose though: top-tier ANC and beautifully balanced sound. The case is a little chunky, but this return to their lowest ever price means we're happy to overlook it. Excellent value active noise cancellation.

Amazon Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deals, UK

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £319.95 at Amazon In the UK, the Ultra are even on sale! This is the best that Bise can do with ANC (and given that Bose wrote the book on noise cancellation, the company's best can also be called 'class-leading') and although these fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, this is still a great deal – there's a clear step up in sound quality with noise-cancelling deployed compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever – even the new WH-1000XM6 can't beat 'em! These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's a lot less than the newer Sony models that have tried to supersede them (and there are two – the XM5 and XM6). We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, especially when you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace deliver supremely powerful, clear, cinematic sound with ANC over Bluetooth or connected to a Sonos Arc soundbar for immersive movies. You won't find a better alternative if you're looking for that full home theater experience but just through your headphones. Also, this whopping 40% off discount sees them fall to £10 cheaper than we've seen to date, making it a grrrreat time to buy your next pair of noise-nixing cans!

JBL Live 660 NC: was £69.95 now £50.99 at Amazon The cheapest price we've seen to date for these July 2021-issue over-ears is £59.99, so at a whole £9 cheaper, this is a solid, lowest-seen price deal. OK so they're not the newest cans on the block, what of it? With JBL's admirable active noise-cancelling technology, up to 50 hours of battery life and lovely comfy ear pads, we're still calling it a cheap bargain on a trusted name in audio.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £166.25 at Amazon There's no doubt that these headphones were designed with iPhone users in mind, but they also have great Android features. There’s personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, but also strong fully-adaptive ANC and transparency mode. Up to 40 hours of battery life is handy, with a 10-minute charge providing you with four hours of playback. This isn't the absolute cheapest deal we've seen (they've dipped to £149.99 before today) but it's still a top saving given that RRP – and also how pricey Apple's only other cans (that'd be the AirPods Max) are…