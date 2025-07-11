This is your final call on this excellent SteelSeries gaming headset deal before Prime Day ends!
In short, right now, you can pick up the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X for its lowest price in months. In the US, the headset is down to $99.74 for Prime members (instead of $149.99), and in the UK, the set is down to just £89.99 for Prime members.
These prices represent Amazon's lowest-ever for the headset in the US, and it's only off its lowest UK price at the retailer by a whole two pence. As a result, it's kind of a big Amazon Prime Day deal.
Not in the US or UK? Jump to the Nova 5 deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
Perfect for anyone looking to get a headset for, well, any platform whatsoever. This Xbox variant works on any machine, so the value here is undeniable. I've also included the lowest prices for the other platform variants below, as well as the best UK deal.
PS5/PC headset (white): $99.74 at Amazon
PC/PS5 headset (white): $104.99 at Amazon
UK price: £89.99 at Amazon
In my full SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X review, I found very little at fault with the 5-series of headsets from the gaming behemoth. This Xbox variant does offer something of an edge over its brethren, though, by being compatible across all platforms.
More SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 deals
If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the pricing of the headset, or want to know what the price is in your region if you're not in the US or UK, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below has you covered.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
