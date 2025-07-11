Make the most of Prime Day before it ends and snap up one of my favorite gaming headsets for less than $100

This is your final call on this excellent SteelSeries gaming headset deal before Prime Day ends!

In short, right now, you can pick up the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X for its lowest price in months. In the US, the headset is down to $99.74 for Prime members (instead of $149.99), and in the UK, the set is down to just £89.99 for Prime members.

These prices represent Amazon's lowest-ever for the headset in the US, and it's only off its lowest UK price at the retailer by a whole two pence. As a result, it's kind of a big Amazon Prime Day deal.

Not in the US or UK? Jump to the Nova 5 deals in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X : was $149.99 now $99.74 at Amazon

Perfect for anyone looking to get a headset for, well, any platform whatsoever. This Xbox variant works on any machine, so the value here is undeniable. I've also included the lowest prices for the other platform variants below, as well as the best UK deal.

PS5/PC headset (white): $99.74 at Amazon

PC/PS5 headset (white): $104.99 at Amazon

UK price: £89.99 at Amazon

View Deal

In my full SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X review, I found very little at fault with the 5-series of headsets from the gaming behemoth. This Xbox variant does offer something of an edge over its brethren, though, by being compatible across all platforms.

If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the pricing of the headset, or want to know what the price is in your region if you're not in the US or UK, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below has you covered.

