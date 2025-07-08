Prime Day is the perfect time to consider buying a gaming headset or committing to an upgrade.

And while the sales aren't quite as good as those during Black Friday, I've been snooping through all the Prime Day offerings and found to my joy that one of my favorite headsets of recent years has crashed in price.

In short, right now, you can pick up the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X for its lowest price in months. In the US, the headset is down to $99.74 for Prime members (instead of $149.99), and in the UK, the set is down to just £90.24 for Prime members.

These prices represent Amazon's lowest-ever for the headset in the US, and it's only off its lowest UK price at the retailer by a couple of pounds, too. As a result, it's kind of a big Amazon Prime Day deal.

Not in the US or UK? Jump to the Nova 5 deals in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5

In my full SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X review, I found very little at fault with the 5-series of headsets from the gaming behemoth. This Xbox variant does offer something of an edge over its brethren, though, by being compatible across all platforms.

More SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 deals

