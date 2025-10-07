If you're in the market for a gaming deal this sales season, and among the October Amazon Prime Day event, and one that won't break the bank, then gather round and hear me out with these particular discounts on underrated accessories.

I'm highlighting discounts on two brilliant USB sound cards, and with both coming in under £100 in the UK, and just over $100 in the US, they could make perfect basket finishers or satisfying 'smaller' purchases to enhance your setup this month.

Cutting to it, I have the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card plugged into my PS5 Pro right now, and it has been a total game-changer for my audio. It's down to £99 at Amazon now, which is a great value proposition for something that can change your audio wholesale if you have a wired headset. Equally, I have got the Creative Sound Blaster X4 plugged into my PC, which is also a joy to use and has enhanced my gaming - and work, and easy listening - audio enormously. This card is down to just £89.99 right now (from £129.99).

The deals aren't quite as bombastic in the US, but they're certainly better today than when I previously highlighted these cards a while ago. The Sound BlasterX G6 is down to $134.99 (instead of its $142.49 listing price), and the X4 is also down to a price of $134.99 (from $149.99).

Today's best gaming USB sound card deals

Creative Sound BlasterX G6: was £119.99 now £99 at Amazon If you have a wired headset for console or PC, and don't mind being tethered - and have the space to be - then the G6 sound card is a brilliant product to consider to take your audio to the next level. It was a bit lower all the way back in May, so the value proposition here is still very strong. US price: was $142.49 now $134.99 at Amazon

While not the newest of products gamers can add to setups, their quality has endured, and both have proved genuine game changers for me on PS5 and PC. I've found the extra detail and boost to the audio the cards have given me is not only noticeable, but almost transformative.

If you use a wired gaming headset - or would be happy doing so - or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming, like the Sennheiser HD 550s that I use, for example, then either the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 or Sound Blaster X4 could be the best audio companion product to go for this year.

