As both an audio expert and gaming nerd, the main Black Friday deals I've had my eye out for this week are reductions on gaming headsets and headphones. And there are some serious discounts in both verticals. But I have been asking myself: which category currently offers the better value for gamers?

Well, on the headset side, there's some meteoric savings. Probably the most striking is the fact that you can buy Turtle Beach Stealth Pro from Amazon for $164.99 (was $329.99). But, in my mind, the biggest shock is the fact that you can already get the HyperX Cloud III S from Amazon for $119.99 (was $179.99) – not bad when you factor in that it's only been available for just six months.

So how do headsets in terms of value? Well, one of the cheapest bargains I've found is that you can buy the 1More SonoFlow Pro HQ51 from Amazon for $61.18 (was $71.99) – which is great value given their massive 100-hour battery life. But if you want seriously pro sound at the heart of your home gaming setup, then I'd recommend you buy the audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 660S2 from Amazon for $429.95 (was $599).

Also, don't panic if you're based in the UK: I've tracked down all the equivalent reductions where you are below. So you'll be able to access sweeping sonic discounts as well.

Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deals

Save $15 Corsair HS65 Surround: was $70.49 now $55.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This wired headset is already darn impressive for its price. But on top of its super-comfortable build, flip-to-mute mic, and ace 7.1 surround sound via USB adapter, it's also had a hefty amount of its price shaved off with this $15 discount. UK price: £79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 HyperX Cloud III S: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Honestly, it's hard to know what I find most impressive about the HyperX Cloud III S. It offers both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz low-latency connectivity, a frankly absurd 200 hour max battery life and plush memory foam padding for top comfort. But, if I was pushed, I'd have to say its the fact its only been out six months and already got a third off its price. UK price: was £129.99 now £114.98 at Amazon

Save $165 Turtle Beach Stealth Pro: was $329.99 now $164.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A must for aspiring esports players, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro boasts a Superhuman hearing mode that actually lives up to the name – it makes weapons and footsteps much easier to perceive, while maintaining exquisite audio quality. It's also had its price slashed right in half, meaning there really is no excuse not to pick it up. UK price: was £279.99 now £209.00 at Amazon

Today's best headphones for gaming Black Friday deals

Save $100.50 Sennheiser HD 550: was $350.45 now $249.95 at us.sennheiser-hearing.com Read more Read less ▼ This is simply a great discount to see on the brilliant HD 550 headphones. Supremely comfortable, with brilliant Sennheiser audio quality, these really could be a gaming headset killer for you as long as you don't mind being tethered. And there's also a new record-low price in the UK, meaning the value has never been greater. UK price: was £249 now £179.99 at Sennheiser

Gaming headset vs headphones: which *does* have the better deals this Black Friday?

So what's the answer? Should you pick up one of the top gaming headsets, or will you find in the long run that a pair of the best headphones offer you better value? Well, I'm going to be really annoying here and say 'it depends'.

When you're looking for specialist gaming features to give you the edge in competitive gameplay, like extra hearing modes and low-latency connectivity, these gaming headsets will give you the edge. For example, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro above offers that stellar Superhuman hearing mode for boosting sounds like footsteps in game, while the ten-band EQ really lets you tailor the sound to your needs.

In contrast, I'd argue that if you care most about sound quality, some of the headphone deals I've recommended will give you the best return on your spend. The open-backed design of the Sennheiser HD 660S2 above is also capable of fantastically dynamic and spacious sound, whether you're fighting your way through the surreal worlds of Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 or listening to hi-res audio. Feature-packed, they ain't, but they offer truly fantastic fidelity.

Fundamentally, then, which category offers you the best return on your investment probably relies on what your biggest priority is. Fortunately, though, there's one thing you can count on: whichever category you go for, you can rest easy knowing you'll be able to access some truly fantastic Black Friday gaming deals!

