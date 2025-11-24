On the hunt for the perfect gift for a gamer? Best Buy has an exclusive sale on some of TechRadar's favorite Razer gaming accessories right now for Black Friday - a perfect opportunity to get a high-end device for less.

For example, the retailer currently has some of the lowest prices we've seen yet on well-reviewed models like the BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard for $184 (was $249), the Basilisk V3 Optical mouse for $29 (was $69), and the Seiren V3 microphone for $92 (was $129). All of these are fantastic buys if you're looking to upgrade your home gaming setup with some slick RGB gear.

With gorgeous all-white designs, high-end components, and some of the best software support around, you really can't go wrong with these Razer peripherals at Best Buy. They are just one tiny part of the retailer's huge Black Friday sale, but they're definitely a highlight for gamers.

If you're interested, I've included a few more of today's best Black Friday deals from Best Buy just below, including even more models that we've reviewed and loved.

Black Friday Razer deals at Best Buy

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL keyboard: was $219.99 now $147.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Huntsman V3 Pro is an exceptional premium gaming keyboard, with a super-solid high-end design, tons of customization options, and fantastic optical key switches. Our main complaint when we reviewed it? It's a little on the pricey side; which makes Best Buy's Black Friday deal all the better today.

Razer Seiren V3 Chroma: was $129.99 now $92.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking to get into streaming without breaking the bank, the Razer Seiren V3 is a great option for a desktop mic. It's a device that doesn't stand out in one particular area, but it does everything well for the price with decent sound quality and nice RGB lighting. It was already a decent value, but it's now even better thanks to a Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

More of today's Best Buy Black Friday deals

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to a record-low price in Best Buy's weekend flash sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're much cheaper than the newer Sony XM5 and XM6, which are only considered a minor upgrade by our testers.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The PS5 is the console I use the most and this Digital Edition is now $100 off at Best Buy. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. Just know that it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you won't be able to play physical copies of games (unless you buy the separate disc drive attachment).

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now back down to a record-low price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $250 discount.