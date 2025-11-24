The perfect gamer gift - Best Buy's Black Friday sale includes great deals on Razer peripherals
Some of our favorite Razer devices have great prices today
On the hunt for the perfect gift for a gamer? Best Buy has an exclusive sale on some of TechRadar's favorite Razer gaming accessories right now for Black Friday - a perfect opportunity to get a high-end device for less.
For example, the retailer currently has some of the lowest prices we've seen yet on well-reviewed models like the BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard for $184 (was $249), the Basilisk V3 Optical mouse for $29 (was $69), and the Seiren V3 microphone for $92 (was $129). All of these are fantastic buys if you're looking to upgrade your home gaming setup with some slick RGB gear.
With gorgeous all-white designs, high-end components, and some of the best software support around, you really can't go wrong with these Razer peripherals at Best Buy. They are just one tiny part of the retailer's huge Black Friday sale, but they're definitely a highlight for gamers.
If you're interested, I've included a few more of today's best Black Friday deals from Best Buy just below, including even more models that we've reviewed and loved.
Black Friday Razer deals at Best Buy
The BlackWidow V4 Pro scored a rare five stars out of five when we reviewed it, and even though it's a pricey buy, we still think it's one of the best keyboards you can get right now. Today's price cut at Best Buy helps soften the hefty blow, with a great discount on an all-white full-size model with RGB backlighting, optical keyswitches, and fully customizable M-keys.
The Huntsman V3 Pro is an exceptional premium gaming keyboard, with a super-solid high-end design, tons of customization options, and fantastic optical key switches. Our main complaint when we reviewed it? It's a little on the pricey side; which makes Best Buy's Black Friday deal all the better today.
You're going to struggle to find a better cheap gaming mouse than the Razer Basilisk V3 Optical thanks to Best Buy's huge Black Friday today. We gave this one an impressive four and half stars out of five when we reviewed it, praising its sensor, ergonomic design, and myriad customization options. Note, however, that this is a wired mouse - and it's not ambidextrous.
If you're looking to get into streaming without breaking the bank, the Razer Seiren V3 is a great option for a desktop mic. It's a device that doesn't stand out in one particular area, but it does everything well for the price with decent sound quality and nice RGB lighting. It was already a decent value, but it's now even better thanks to a Black Friday deal at Best Buy.
More of today's Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Apple: MacBooks & AirPods from $84.99
- Appliances: up to 50% off major appliances
- Cameras: up to $900 off Sony & DJI
- Christmas: up to 50% off holiday decor
- Gaming: up to 60% off PS5, Switch & Xbox
- Headphones: up to $150 off Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to $500 off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Laptops: from $119
- Phones: up to $300 off Samsung & iPhone
- Smart home: cameras & speakers from $17.99
- Smartwatches: Garmin & Fitbit from $69.95
- Speakers: up to 50% off Samsung & Sony
- Tablets: from $49.99
- Toys: Lego, Pokémon & Disney from $7.99
- TVs: from $69.99
- Vacuums: up to $400 off Dyson & Shark
The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to a record-low price in Best Buy's weekend flash sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're much cheaper than the newer Sony XM5 and XM6, which are only considered a minor upgrade by our testers.
The PS5 is the console I use the most and this Digital Edition is now $100 off at Best Buy. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. Just know that it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you won't be able to play physical copies of games (unless you buy the separate disc drive attachment).
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now back down to a record-low price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $250 discount.
We've got our first Black Friday Meta Quest deal now, courtesy of the latest round of doorbuster deals at Best Buy. This bundle includes the fantastic Meta Quest 3S headset and a copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Bundle for $249. Plus, you get a free $50 gift card with your purchase. The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best value VR headsets you can buy, and this Black Friday deal makes it an even better value for money.
Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in deals, buying advice, and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered events like Black Friday and Amazon in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
