Pokémon may be approaching its 30th anniversary, but it's still one of the world’s most popular media franchises and is responsible for some of the hottest gifts this holiday season.

I've been collecting Pokémon products my whole life. I've played all the video games, named my hamster after Minccino, and even have a permanent Pikachu tattoo that takes up most of my arm. In short, I'm obsessed with Pokémon.

While Pokémon is arguably more popular than ever, that comes at a cost, and some of the most popular products, like trading cards, are almost impossible to find in your local game store. Because of this, it can be super overwhelming, expensive, and disheartening trying to buy gifts for a Pokémon fanatic.

Luckily for you, I've picked a range of gifts at different price points that any wannabe Pokémon master would love to receive. For the gamers out there, Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch or the newest video game Pokémon Legends Z-A for Nintendo Switch 2 are excellent choices - even if they don't quite capture the magic of the OG games.

For those who are starting to feel joint pain like me, the ModRetro Chromatic is the perfect option, so they can relive the original games and feel the nostalgia of inserting original cartridges into modern hardware.

The Pokémon TCG enthusiast in your life would be ecstatic with a Graded Guard for a lovely PSA 10 or a Phantom Display to protect their collectables from dangerous UV light.

If your loved one wants to play the game rather than collect, the Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy is the follow-up to 2022's board game of the year, and an excellent starting point for card game lovers.

Or if you think they'd just love to decorate their office with Pokémon Funko pops and other plush toys, I've picked some of my favorites that are in stock right now for Holiday 2025.

This gift guide should help anyone looking to find the perfect gift for that special someone who just loves Pikachu and co, and honestly, I'm just hoping my wife reads my articles and sees this list - so I don't have to keep dropping hints to buy me a Mew plushie!

Written by Written by John-Anthony Disotto AI Senior Writer I'm TechRadar's resident Pokémon mega fan, and I've selected a handful of my favorite products for this year's holiday season. As a huge Pokémon TCG collector, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find cards at a reasonable price. Fret not, however, I've used my 30 years of Pokémon experience and picked some gifts I'd love to unwrap this December.

Perfect gifts for Pokémon fans

