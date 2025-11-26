There are huge savings on our fave gaming chair for Black Friday right now – this Secretlab seat is up to 19% off
Seriously comfortable, serious savings
Look, we all like to settle in for a long day of gaming. But if, like me, you're tired of ending an epic Expedition 33 sesh with searing lumbar pain, I've got the perfect deal for you. You can currently buy the supremely supportive Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 for $499 from Secretlab (was $579).
That's an absolutely fantastic Black Friday deal for a couple of reasons. First off, this isn't some basic office chair – it's still our favorite gaming throne we've ever tried, with it sat firmly in the top spot of our guide to the best gaming chairs you can buy.
But even more than that, Secretlab offers a truly staggering range of styles of the Titan Evo 2022. My personal fave? Probably the vibrant yellow Titan Evo Cyberpunk 2077 edition, which you can buy at Secretlab from $614 (was $664). There's also a whole load of options available for British gamers too – for example, you can buy the Titan Evo Overwatch edition at Secretlab from just £419 (was £519), which is a massive 19% off!
Want a taste of some of the styles that are available? Check out all the options below.
Today's best Secretlab Titan Evo US deals
There's no mystery where this edition got its moniker – it's a stone-cold classic. Alongside the Titan Evo's ergonomic, adjustable design, this features black leatherette upholstering with white detailing and gold detailing to finish. Pure class.
Small: was $579 now $499
Medium: was $579 now $499
XL: was $629 now $549
One for the esports fans, this licensed edition features the company's brilliant blue brand and its logo embossed into the sides of the chair. Not only can you show off your fealty to your fave team, but it's also a bit of a bargain with this $50 discount.
Small: not available
Medium: was $664 now $614
XL: was $714 now $664
While the original CD Projekt game took some patching to earn its place in gamers' hearts, this gaming chair is iconic from the off. It features the RPG's iconic logo and yellow branding, with cyber flourishes rounding off its look. And another $50 discount here makes it that little bit more accessible.
Small: not available
Medium: was $664 now $614
XL: was $714 now $664
Today's best Secretlab Titan Evo UK deals
If you find leatherette a little bit... sticky, then Secretlab's SoftWeave Pro fabric will make your chair much more breathable. Plus, this charcoal edition with blue branding is also stronger and easier to clean, meaning you're really not losing out compared to leatherette.
Small price: was £499 now £449
Medium price: was £499 now £449
XL price: was £559 now £509
Just because you're based on this side of the Atlantic, doesn't mean you can't support your favorite esports team. Case in point, you can pick up this Team Vitality edition and cheer on the brand while saving a tasty £50. Not bad at all.
Small price: not available
Medium price: was £519 now £469
XL price: was £599 now £549
One of several licensed Overwatch editions Secretlab has released for the Titan Evo, this is my firm favorite, thanks to the subtle logo on the backrest and the bold orange highlights. And it's one of the cheapest available in the UK, with the Small size selling for the reduced price of £419.
Small price: was £519 now £419
Medium price: was £519 now £469
XL price: not available
Regardless of which style you opt for, though, one thing's for sure: the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a peerless premium gaming chair. As we remarked in our 4.5-star Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, it offers excellent ergonomics and superior build quality. The sheer number of high-quality finishes it offers above is really just the icing on the cake.
The Titan Evo offers excellent adjustability, not only with its magnetically attached armrests but also with its adjustable lumbar support, making it much easier to find the right fit for you.
Meanwhile, it sits right in a Goldilocks zone when it comes to firmness: it's not soft enough to cause long-term aches, while not being hard enough to be a pain in the... posterior. While it comes with a premium price ticket, it definitely feels worth the spend, especially with these handy discounts.
Still after something a little cheaper? Make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming chairs. And if this has whetted your whistle for even more bargains, make sure you check out our coverage of all of the latest Black Friday gaming deals.
