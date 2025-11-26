Look, we all like to settle in for a long day of gaming. But if, like me, you're tired of ending an epic Expedition 33 sesh with searing lumbar pain, I've got the perfect deal for you. You can currently buy the supremely supportive Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 for $499 from Secretlab (was $579).

That's an absolutely fantastic Black Friday deal for a couple of reasons. First off, this isn't some basic office chair – it's still our favorite gaming throne we've ever tried, with it sat firmly in the top spot of our guide to the best gaming chairs you can buy.

But even more than that, Secretlab offers a truly staggering range of styles of the Titan Evo 2022. My personal fave? Probably the vibrant yellow Titan Evo Cyberpunk 2077 edition, which you can buy at Secretlab from $614 (was $664). There's also a whole load of options available for British gamers too – for example, you can buy the Titan Evo Overwatch edition at Secretlab from just £419 (was £519), which is a massive 19% off!

Want a taste of some of the styles that are available? Check out all the options below.

Today's best Secretlab Titan Evo US deals

Today's best Secretlab Titan Evo UK deals

Regardless of which style you opt for, though, one thing's for sure: the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a peerless premium gaming chair. As we remarked in our 4.5-star Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, it offers excellent ergonomics and superior build quality. The sheer number of high-quality finishes it offers above is really just the icing on the cake.

The Titan Evo offers excellent adjustability, not only with its magnetically attached armrests but also with its adjustable lumbar support, making it much easier to find the right fit for you.

Meanwhile, it sits right in a Goldilocks zone when it comes to firmness: it's not soft enough to cause long-term aches, while not being hard enough to be a pain in the... posterior. While it comes with a premium price ticket, it definitely feels worth the spend, especially with these handy discounts.

Still after something a little cheaper? Make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming chairs. And if this has whetted your whistle for even more bargains, make sure you check out our coverage of all of the latest Black Friday gaming deals.

