Secretlab has huge discounts on chair and desk bundles, letting you upgrade your setup with some of the best gear around for less

Grab a matching chair and desk

Don't wait until Black Friday to upgrade your gaming setup, as gaming furniture brand Secretlab has some huge bundle deals right now with savings up to $232.

The biggest discounts are on the Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle. This nets you your choice of Secretlab Titan Evo chair, plus compatible armrest tops and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro. This is on top of a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk in either regular or XL size, plus the Cable Management Bundle, Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm, Secretlab Premium PC Mount, a headphone hanger, and some smart lighting.

Big Secretlab bundle savings are here

Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $232
Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle: was $2,505 now $2,273 at Secretlab
Right now, you can save up to $232 on this Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle from Secretlab. You can configure the bundle to include your choice of chair and desk, and it nets you loads of great accessories for the ultimate setup.

Essential Chair Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $60
Essential Chair Bundle: was $976 now $916 at Secretlab
If you're only interested in a chair, then don't miss this discounted bundle. It nets you a Secretlab Titan Evo chair of your choice, Secretlab Armrest Tops, Secretlab Footrest, and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro for maximum comfort.

Essential Desk Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $120
Essential Desk Bundle: was $1,704 now $1,584 at Secretlab
You can save up to $120 on this desk bundle too, with your choice of Secretlab Magnus Pro desk and cable management bundle. You also get a monitor arm, PC mount, headphone hanger, and smart RGB lighting.

Essential Chair and Desk Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $140
Essential Chair and Desk Bundle: was $1,567 now $1,427 at Secretlab
This basic bundle nets you your choice of Secretlab Titan Evo chair and a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk at up to $140 off. It's the perfect choice if you don't think you need all those extra accessories.

Pure White Ultimate Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $100
Pure White Ultimate Bundle: was $2,198 now $2,098 at Secretlab
This sleek white bundle is perfect if you love that clean, cold look. It nets you a Secretlab Titan Evo chair, Armrest Tops, and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro on top of a Secretlab Magnus Pro, Cable Management Bundle, monitor arm, and desk riser - all in Pure White.

Pure White Essentials Bundle
Build your own bundle
Save $80
Pure White Essentials Bundle: was $1,959 now $1,879 at Secretlab
A $90 discount here on this Pure White bundle. It features your choice of white Secretlab Titan Evo chair with matching Armrest Tops plus a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk, Cable Management Bundle, monitor arm, and desk riser.

We consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 to be the very best gaming chair on the market thanks to its now iconic, comfortable design and quality.

It's perfect for both work and play, something that can also be said of the Secretlab Magnus Pro desk. The desk stands out thanks to its quality materials and range of fantastic accessories, many of which are included in these bundle deals.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, these discounts are a fantastic opportunity to get a huge upgrade ahead of the holidays.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022
The best gaming chairs

➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming chairs
1. Best overall:
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022
2. Best budget:
Corsair TC100 Relaxed
3. Best premium:
Herman Miller x Logitech Embody
4. Best mesh:
Razer Fujin Pro
5. Best for bigger people:
AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

