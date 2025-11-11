Don't wait until Black Friday to upgrade your gaming setup, as gaming furniture brand Secretlab has some huge bundle deals right now with savings up to $232.

The biggest discounts are on the Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle. This nets you your choice of Secretlab Titan Evo chair, plus compatible armrest tops and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro. This is on top of a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk in either regular or XL size, plus the Cable Management Bundle, Secretlab Magnus Monitor Arm, Secretlab Premium PC Mount, a headphone hanger, and some smart lighting.

You also get some free gifts in the form of a Secretlab Premium Leather Cleaner kit and set of three Secretlab Magnetic Cable Anchors. It's an awful lot of kit, but is everything that you need for the ultimate desk setup for either work or play.

It's not the only offer though, so read on for everything you need to know.

Big Secretlab bundle savings are here

Build your own bundle Save $232 Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle: was $2,505 now $2,273 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ Right now, you can save up to $232 on this Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle from Secretlab. You can configure the bundle to include your choice of chair and desk, and it nets you loads of great accessories for the ultimate setup.

Build your own bundle Save $60 Essential Chair Bundle: was $976 now $916 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ If you're only interested in a chair, then don't miss this discounted bundle. It nets you a Secretlab Titan Evo chair of your choice, Secretlab Armrest Tops, Secretlab Footrest, and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro for maximum comfort.

Build your own bundle Save $120 Essential Desk Bundle: was $1,704 now $1,584 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ You can save up to $120 on this desk bundle too, with your choice of Secretlab Magnus Pro desk and cable management bundle. You also get a monitor arm, PC mount, headphone hanger, and smart RGB lighting.

Build your own bundle Save $140 Essential Chair and Desk Bundle: was $1,567 now $1,427 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ This basic bundle nets you your choice of Secretlab Titan Evo chair and a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk at up to $140 off. It's the perfect choice if you don't think you need all those extra accessories.

Build your own bundle Save $100 Pure White Ultimate Bundle: was $2,198 now $2,098 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ This sleek white bundle is perfect if you love that clean, cold look. It nets you a Secretlab Titan Evo chair, Armrest Tops, and a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro on top of a Secretlab Magnus Pro, Cable Management Bundle, monitor arm, and desk riser - all in Pure White.

Build your own bundle Save $80 Pure White Essentials Bundle: was $1,959 now $1,879 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ A $90 discount here on this Pure White bundle. It features your choice of white Secretlab Titan Evo chair with matching Armrest Tops plus a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk, Cable Management Bundle, monitor arm, and desk riser.

We consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 to be the very best gaming chair on the market thanks to its now iconic, comfortable design and quality.

It's perfect for both work and play, something that can also be said of the Secretlab Magnus Pro desk. The desk stands out thanks to its quality materials and range of fantastic accessories, many of which are included in these bundle deals.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, these discounts are a fantastic opportunity to get a huge upgrade ahead of the holidays.

