Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair review

Secretlab's Titan takes everything great about the Omega and applies it to a chair built for larger gamers, and manages to do so without bumping up the price too significantly. The cost is still the the biggest drawback, however.

Secretlab’s Titan gaming chair its bigger offering, designed for the biggest of gamers. In building it, the Singaporean company has used its already-luxurious Omega chair as a foundation, but made a number of adjustments that all add up to a more comfortable experience that’s genuinely hard to fault if you’re a taller, broader or weightier individual (or some combination of all three). Among the changes are dimension tweaks, improved load bearing capabilities, and integrated adjustable lumbar support.

Secretlab ship’s the Titan to many international locales and offers lots of local currency choices — the standard US price is $490, while in Australia you’ll pay AU$699 and in Singapore SG$699. (At the time of our review, there doesn’t appear to be any news on when [or if] they’ll come to the UK.)

Assembly

The chair arrives dismantled and flat-packed in a box, swaddled in more than enough foam insulation and plastic covering to keep it safe on its journey. It’s a heavy unit and you may benefit from having someone to help put the beast together, although considering the target market of larger individuals it shouldn’t present too much of a challenge if you choose to go it solo (we followed the latter route for this review and managed just fine).

Here's the chair mostly disassembled, although the casters have been inserted into the wheelbase.

Actually assembling the chair is surprisingly simple and won’t take more than 15 minutes given the relatively few steps. The instructions provided are abundantly clear and Secretlab even provided a number of instructional online videos if you’re struggling with any step in particular.

You’ll also notice a number of large and prominent warnings across almost every piece of instructional material (including the plastic covering) to avoid touching the ‘backrest recline lever’ during setup. Without the backrest attached, the bracket that normally supports it would spring forward quite violently if this lever is pulled – the warnings are there to make this abundantly clear and, as a precaution, you may want to keep children well out of the way while you’re building the unit.

The offending screw: a minor complaint really, but we have to complain about something.

In putting our test chair together, the only time I came close to struggling was when inserting the philips-head screws that secure the plastic covers on both sides of the backrest. I found I needed to use my phone’s flashlight in order to line-up the holes, and while this was a little tedious it was far from being overwhelming.

Aesthetics

Secretlab borrows rather heavily from the aesthetic qualities of its Omega chair for this newer unit, which seems fair given that the Titan is essentially just a larger persons’ version of the Omega, with almost identical color schemes, logo placement and overall design.

The unit we reviewed came in the ‘stealth’ color option – which appears to be the base offering – and lived up to this name admirably. The vast majority of the chair is adorned in good ol’-fashioned black, with a few concessions for gold-emblazoned branding and some red-trim stitching, but otherwise the chair almost has enough camouflage to be used in an office setting… well, if it weren’t so damn luxurious-looking.

Frankly, this kind of somewhat-subtle palette is a welcome change from the typically gaudy neon’s and nitro’s that tend to accompany most gaming paraphernalia and peripherals. Of course, there are other color schemes on offer on Secretlab’s site and these cover some of that louder territory, such as black with a bright orange trim, or deep blue with some lighter blue and white trims.

Somewhere between the Grand Prix and a bunch of spreadsheets.

The seat and backrest are coated in a polyurethane leather (more affectionately known as pleather), which gives it a luxury-car look without the hassle of maintaining real leather. We did however notice that the lower portion of the backrest can get a little warm and potentially sweat-inducing after extended use, likely caused by a combination of the pleather, underlying foam and large area of contact with the body.

The structure and form of the Titan seems predominantly utilitarian, with all of the shapes, curves, and edges performing some ergonomic function or another, but this is in no way a detractor. The utility is blended into the design seamlessly and results in a chair that neither attempts art nor pains the eye.

Materials

Both the seat and backrest are made from ‘cold-cured’ foam, a process which uses singularly-molded pieces rather than being cut from a larger block, thus producing a firmer outer ‘skin’ and leaving the inside soft and fluffy. The analogy given by the company is rather cute - “Think of a fresh loaf of bread with a thick, brown crust, versus bread that has been sliced into many pieces with its raw edges exposed”.

What this translates to is a reasonably firm surface to sit on and lean against, with enough give to be comfortable but a rigid structure that keeps you securely in your desired position and posture. It isn’t the kind of chair you can throw yourself in and expect to bounce on or sink into, but realistically you don’t really want that when you’re going to be sitting in a fixed for extended periods of time – we found the support the Titan gives outweighed the lack of squishy luxury.

The entirety of the backrest and seat are coated in the Prime PU leather which, unlike real leather, can be cleaned by simply wiping it down with a damp cloth and which also doesn’t require any oiling, buffing or any other kind of treatment. The surface is in fact “resistant to liquids” (and the phrase “waterproof” is also used, although we’d suggest erring on the side of caution here), so if you do spill anything on it, all it should take to clean is a simple wipe down.

The armrests are each made of a generous slab of polyurethane (PU), offering a degree of sponginess that’s friendly to your arms, but still providing enough resistance to keep them in place while holding a controller or bashing away at a keyboard.

Secretlab’s obsession with PU is evident on the wheels too, which are coated in a softer polyurethane to help prevent the kind of floor-damage that can be associated with cheaper nylon wheels. This allows for a better grip on harder surfaces, but still helped the Titan to glide smoothly on the carpeted floors we tested it on.