There have been some solid Black Friday deals for gaming earbuds this year, but for me, none stand out quite as much as this fantastic discount for the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds.

Right now, you can grab the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. That's for the Xbox-compatible pair, which work across all systems including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch/Switch 2, and PC and mobile. The PlayStation-specific pair are also down to $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, though you do lose Xbox compatibility here, which is worth keeping in mind.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds sit at the very top of our best gaming earbuds list, and certainly not for nothing. While bearing a premium price tag, you get what you pay for with immaculate immersive audio and active noise cancelling support.

In his four-and-a-half star review, TechRadar Gaming's own Rob Dwiar said: "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer. Quality sound, intuitive controls, great features, and even wireless charging all combine to make an incredibly compelling package."

As I mentioned previously, I would definitely consider purchasing the Xbox variant of the Arctis GameBuds. They offer full platform compatibility including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. The PlayStation versions are just as good, mind you, but you'll be lacking Xbox connectivity with them. That may or may not be an issue for you personally.

