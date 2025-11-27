There have been some solid Black Friday deals for gaming earbuds this year, but for me, none stand out quite as much as this fantastic discount for the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds.
Right now, you can grab the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. That's for the Xbox-compatible pair, which work across all systems including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch/Switch 2, and PC and mobile. The PlayStation-specific pair are also down to $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, though you do lose Xbox compatibility here, which is worth keeping in mind.
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal
The Xbox version of the GameBuds is the one I would personally recommend buying. You have full platform compatibility here including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles alongside PC and mobile. But you will get the same exceptional audio no matter which version you end up buying.
As stated, the PlayStation-centric GameBuds do everything their Xbox counterpart does, albeit with a white colorway and lack of Xbox compatibility. I do prefer the color scheme here, and could be the one to purchase if you're not fussed about Xbox. And really, who could blame you?
The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds sit at the very top of our best gaming earbuds list, and certainly not for nothing. While bearing a premium price tag, you get what you pay for with immaculate immersive audio and active noise cancelling support.
In his four-and-a-half star review, TechRadar Gaming's own Rob Dwiar said: "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer. Quality sound, intuitive controls, great features, and even wireless charging all combine to make an incredibly compelling package."
As I mentioned previously, I would definitely consider purchasing the Xbox variant of the Arctis GameBuds. They offer full platform compatibility including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. The PlayStation versions are just as good, mind you, but you'll be lacking Xbox connectivity with them. That may or may not be an issue for you personally.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
