The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are 25% off this Black Friday – just a few cents from their lowest-ever price

There have been some solid Black Friday deals for gaming earbuds this year, but for me, none stand out quite as much as this fantastic discount for the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - Xbox: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The Xbox version of the GameBuds is the one I would personally recommend buying. You have full platform compatibility here including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles alongside PC and mobile. But you will get the same exceptional audio no matter which version you end up buying.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds - PS5: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

As stated, the PlayStation-centric GameBuds do everything their Xbox counterpart does, albeit with a white colorway and lack of Xbox compatibility. I do prefer the color scheme here, and could be the one to purchase if you're not fussed about Xbox. And really, who could blame you?

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds sit at the very top of our best gaming earbuds list, and certainly not for nothing. While bearing a premium price tag, you get what you pay for with immaculate immersive audio and active noise cancelling support.

In his four-and-a-half star review, TechRadar Gaming's own Rob Dwiar said: "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are simply fantastic and raise the bar in what a pair of wireless buds can offer. Quality sound, intuitive controls, great features, and even wireless charging all combine to make an incredibly compelling package."

As I mentioned previously, I would definitely consider purchasing the Xbox variant of the Arctis GameBuds. They offer full platform compatibility including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. The PlayStation versions are just as good, mind you, but you'll be lacking Xbox connectivity with them. That may or may not be an issue for you personally.

