Stop what you're doing! The fabulous, best-in-class SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have had their price absolutely slashed ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, and the buds are now available at a new record-low price!
• Check out all of Amazon's early Prime Day deals
There's a discount on both the Xbox and PlayStation models, which is excellent, but if I had to direct you to one, it'd be the black Xbox GameBuds, which will work with everything and are available for just $127.99 at Amazon right now (was $199.99). If you only need PC and PlayStation compatibility, then the white PS ones are also at $127.99 at Amazon (was $199.99).
This is a huge discount of more than 70 dollars, and a new record-low for both variants, and it changes the price category entirely for the earbuds, so it should absolutely not be missed.
Today's best gaming earbuds deal
This is a huge discount on the most compatible variant of the wonderful Arctis GameBuds. These Xbox ones will work on anything and are the real deal when it comes to a full package and feature-filled set of gaming earbuds.
Price check: was $199.99 now $127.99 at Best Buy | $199.99 at Walmart
A new lowest-ever price for the brilliant PlayStation GameBuds in white. I cannot recommend these earbuds highly enough as they do everything brilliantly.
Price check: was $199.99 now $136.99 at Best Buy | $149.99 at Walmart
In short, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are simply the best gaming earbuds money can buy. I'd even recommend them at their full list price; they're just that good.
As mentioned above, these deep discounts on both variants effectively change the price category of the buds completely. If you've been eyeing them up or are in need of some top-tier gaming earbuds, then now is the time to strike.
Prime Day quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Sticks from $25
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Beauty: Oral-B, Philips & Dyson from $9
- Clothing: 50% off Nike, Adidas & Levi's
- Halloween: decor, PJs, candy & more from $5
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: save on Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: Windows and MacBooks with big discounts
- Phones: up to 25% off Google & Samsung
- Smartwatch: up to 30% off Samsung & Apple
- Tablets: Apple, Amazon & Samsung from $139
- TVs: $1,500 off 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.