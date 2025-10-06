Stop what you're doing! The fabulous, best-in-class SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have had their price absolutely slashed ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, and the buds are now available at a new record-low price!

• Check out all of Amazon's early Prime Day deals

There's a discount on both the Xbox and PlayStation models, which is excellent, but if I had to direct you to one, it'd be the black Xbox GameBuds, which will work with everything and are available for just $127.99 at Amazon right now (was $199.99). If you only need PC and PlayStation compatibility, then the white PS ones are also at $127.99 at Amazon (was $199.99).

This is a huge discount of more than 70 dollars, and a new record-low for both variants, and it changes the price category entirely for the earbuds, so it should absolutely not be missed.

Today's best gaming earbuds deal

In short, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are simply the best gaming earbuds money can buy. I'd even recommend them at their full list price; they're just that good.

As mentioned above, these deep discounts on both variants effectively change the price category of the buds completely. If you've been eyeing them up or are in need of some top-tier gaming earbuds, then now is the time to strike.