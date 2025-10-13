A Switch 2 listing for Assassin's Creed Shadows has been spotted

A Nintendo Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows is looking pretty likely now, as a rogue listing has appeared at a French retailer, and it's still live at the time of writing.

Spotted by VGC, the listing is available to view at the French outlet Auchan. Naturally, you can't purchase or pre-order this potential Switch 2 version just yet - nor is any kind of price tag attached.

The production description (machine translated from French to English) states: "Experience Assassin's Creed Shadows in a whole new way with Nintendo Switch 2!" Whether that's just a fancy way of saying it's coming to Nintendo's console, or if the port will make use of bespoke Switch 2 features like gyro aiming or mouse controls, remains to be seen.

One other thing of note - and something that I can see genuinely turning some folks away from purchasing this Switch 2 version - is that (according to the box art) it will be a Game-Key Card. This rather controversial method of delivering games means that it isn't pre-installed on the cartridge, with it essentially acting as a 'key' to download the game once it's been slotted into the Switch 2.

That's not unexpected. The Switch 2 port of Star Wars Outlaws was also a Game-Key Card release. Of course, the box art featured on the Auchan page could be a placeholder, and Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm the existence of this Assassin's Creed Shadows port. But the publisher does seem set on continuing to provide its games via Game-Key Cards.

Above all, I am keen to see just how well Assassin's Creed Shadows could run on Switch 2. Star Wars Outlaws was a very impressive port, and I can see Shadows being a similar story, albeit with the expected hardware-related stipulations.

