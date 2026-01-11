Khadas Mind Pro mini PC crams desktop-level GPU and memory into a tiny case

Mind Graphics 2 Dock adds RTX 5060 Ti and extra connectivity ports

Mind xPlay display converts Mind Pro into a portable workstation or a laptop alternative

Khadas, a plucky startup which became the first company to put a Lunar Lake mini PC on sale, has released three new devices at CES 2026.

Of these, the Mind Pro mini PC takes the center stage by cramming an RTX 5060 Ti graphics card, 64GB RAM, and 2TB NVMe SSD all in a 0.43-liter case.

This is not the first time the company has crammed a fast GPU in a mini PC. The previously released Khadas Mind 2 and Mind 2S mini PCs may be tiny, but they pack a mean punch.

Modular performance and expansion

The Khadas Mind Pro modular mini PC is powered by an unspecified Intel processor and supports a dedicated graphics dock as well as an external display.

To enhance graphical capabilities, the Mind Pro can be paired with the Mind Graphics 2 Dock, featuring an RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 16 GB of GDDR7 video memory.

The dock also provides two HDMI 2.1a ports, a DisplayPort 1.4b, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C connections, a memory card reader, and a 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet port.

When attached, the system is capable of handling tasks that would normally exceed the capacity of most compact mini PCs, offering flexibility for demanding workflows.

The Mind xPlay, an external display, also complements the mini PC by transforming it into a mobile workstation.

The LCD panel has a resolution of 2880 x 1920, a maximum brightness of 500 cd/m², and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and also includes a webcam and microphones, as well as being able to serve as an external display for other devices.

This allows the Mind Pro to function either as a compact laptop alternative or as an auxiliary screen in a desktop setup, providing multiple practical use cases.

The Mind Pro offers video output via two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as an HDMI port.

Also, high-bandwidth expansion modules can connect through four PCIe 4.0 lanes for further system customization.

While its specifications suggest extreme performance in a miniature package, adoption by mainstream users or integration into broader product ecosystems is uncertain.

The company has also not yet disclosed any cooling or thermal management details, leaving sustained performance uncertain.

The Khadas Mind Pro is expected to be available for pre-order from January 27, 2026, but information on its price remains under wraps.

