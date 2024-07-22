Looking for a super-fast GPU in a mini PC format? Khadas may well have the perfect solution for graphics hungry workstation users — shame there's no option for AMD

Khadas, a Chinese brand founded in 2016 and known for creating a pretty handy mini PC and an incredible external AI processor, is back with perhaps its most interesting gadget yet.

The Mind Graphics eGPU Module, which costs $999 and launches on August 1 on Amazon, works alongside your existing PC setup and adds an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti desktop graphics card to the mix.

The best way to think of the module is working with the Khadas Mind, the company's mini PC, to supplement its features. One of the problems of smaller PCs is, well, powerful components take up space, and adding on an extra external component is a neat way to solve this issue.

Mind Graphics eGPU Module

External GPUs, or eGPUs, are nothing new, but with the rise of AI and processor-intensive apps for video editing, game development, and so on, the need to bolt on a huge GPU to your PC is only going to grow.

As you can see from the above image, the Mind Graphics eGPU Module resembles many of the best mini PCs on the market right now – essentially a black, square box, with an array of ports.

Khadas says the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes with DLSS 3 for higher frame rates, AV1 encoding for video compression, and compatibility with Khadas Mind and Thunderbolt devices for up to 128 GT/s data transmission.

Small and mighty

(Image credit: Khadas)

Like an all-black Mac mini, the Mind Graphics eGPU Module is small: the company says the body is only 2.5 litres, and comes with a built-in 300Wh power supply, crafted from durable Al-Si-Cu die-cast aluminum alloy. We'd have personally liked a colourful option, but needs must.

Khadas says the dimensions are 199mm x 133mm x 100mm, making the module impressively small, and meaning it will seamlessly fit onto most desks, even smaller ones, alongside your laptop or desktop PC. The whole thing weighs just 2.7kg, too.

The really impressive part is just how many ports there are: Thunderbolt 4 and 3 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen2, an SD 4.0 card reader, and 2.5 Gbps network support, alongside HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a, supporting up to four screens. All of this comes on top of your existing I/O setup.

The module also comes with a built-in microphone array, dual-driver speaker, and 85W PD fast charging, all of which are welcome extras. As if that wasn't enough, there's also "millisecond" fingerprint registration and login.