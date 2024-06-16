Mini PC newcomer takes market by storm with socketable CPU — and, surprise, surprise, a mysterious direct PCIe connection, that's faster than Thunderbolt 4 and no, it's not OCuLink

We’ve seen some mini PC powerhouses arriving recently, like the Beelink GTi Ultra. The Turbo Mini X from Mini Maker (a brand from Taiwanese OEM Hibertek) measures just 214.6 x 36.3 x 180mm and weighs a mere 1.4 liters, but packs a punch far above its diminutive size.

Unlike many mini PC offerings that rely on mobile CPUs and integrated graphics, the Turbo Mini X supports a desktop-class 65-watt CPU and connects to an external discrete graphics box, the StreamPlay X, via a proprietary port.

Equipped with an Intel B760 chipset, the Turbo Mini X is compatible with Intel’s 12th, 13th and 14th generation CPUs. This ensures decent performance for both everyday computing and more demanding tasks. The mini PC also supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and for storage, there’s support for two PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 slots, each capable of handling up to 4TB NVMe SSDs, plus an additional 2.5-inch SATA slot for up to 2TB HDD/SSD. This configuration allows for a total storage capacity of up to 10TB.

Proprietary port

The Turbo Mini X offers Wi-Fi 7 or 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the front panel boasts a power button with fingerprint recognition for secure, quick access, along with a 45W fast-charging USB-C port and a 20Gbps data transfer USB-C port. Additional ports include multiple USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.

The aforementioned proprietary port connects to the Mini Maker StreamPlay X, an external graphics box (sold separately) designed to provide desktop-level GPU performance. This connection is reported to offer a performance delta of just 5% compared to a native GPU installation, significantly outperforming typical Thunderbolt eGPU setups.

The mini PC also includes advanced cooling solutions, including an exclusive SSD heatsink to maintain peak performance without noise.

Tom’s Hardware had the chance to see the Turbo Mini X at Computex and came away "impressed with its design and potential performance." According to a company representative they spoke to there, the Turbo Mini X could cost $150 with the StreamPlay X priced similarly. That would bring the entire setup in at around $300. You’ll need to add your own CPU, RAM, and SSD, but even so, as Tom’s Hardware notes that sounds unrealistically low and is perhaps wholesale pricing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)