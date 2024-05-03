Compact workstation PC appears with weird display stand and some outstanding features — Minisforum's Mini PC has an overclocked AMD CPU, USB4 and OCuLink to plug in your Pro GPU cards

If you’re in the market for a mini PC then you really should be taking a look at what Minisforum has to offer.

The Chinese company produces a range of affordable, well-specced devices, such as its latest release, the UM790 XTX. This is a more powerful alternative to the UM780 XTX which Minisforum currently refers to as “The king of the Mini PC”.

Although the company first announced the UM790 XTX towards the end of last year, it has only just now gone on sale in China. The new device comes with a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor that can be pushed up to 70W TDP – 25 watts more than AMD’s default. The UM780 XTX, in comparison, comes with a Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU.

With or without RAM and storage

Elsewhere, the UM790 XTX is equipped with a decent selection of ports. On one side there’s a USB4 (Alt PD) port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an audio jack. The other side offers another USB4 port, another two USB 3.2 Type A ports, HDMI, Display Port, and two RJ45 2.5G network ports. There’s also an OCulink port so you can connect pro GPU cards to the device.

UM790 XTX also comes with upgraded active cooling (from 65w to 70w) to ensure optimal operating temperatures even under heavy loads. It also has a magnetic top cover with a replaceable backlight etched sheet and RGB lighting.

The mini PC can be purchased without memory and storage for CNY 3,299 ($455), or you can choose a model with 16GB /32GB/64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD with pricing starting from CNY 3,999 ($552).

At the moment the UM790 XTX is only available to buy in China, but Minisforum sells most of its mini PCs globally, including the UM780 XTX, so it’s likely only a matter of time before it becomes more widely available.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors