This new Mini workstation really is small but mighty – it boasts an ultra-fast Intel processor that can tackle intensive tasks with ease, and offers ample storage possibilities, making it ideal for even the most demanding user

Minisforum has unveiled its latest MiniWorkStation, the MS-01, featuring a high-performance 13th generation Intel i9 CPU. This Mini PC is specifically engineered for office use and productivity tasks, and it has a robust cooling system to ensure smooth operations.

The MS-01 is powered by Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and offers a choice between Intel Core i9-13900H and Intel Core i9-12900H processors. These processors come with 14 cores (6P+8E) and 20 threads, supported by a 24 MB L3 cache.

To manage heat, the CPU is fitted with dual U-shaped heat pipes and a high-speed cooling fan. There is also a small smart fan on top of the solid-state drive to effectively dissipate heat and improve the device's lifespan by reducing its operating temperature.

A choice of connectivity options

In terms of connectivity, the MS-01 provides four network ports - two 10Gbps SFP+ Ethernet ports and two standard 2.5Gbps RJ45 network ports, ensuring high compatibility with various network devices. It also has two USB4 ports capable of 40G and 20G Thunderbolt Ethernet, and an HDMI 2.0 port, enabling it to drive three displays simultaneously at up to 8K resolution.

The MS-01 is compatible with Intel vPro, which means it can support hardware acceleration for virtualization of devices like GPU and sound cards. It also supports external Thunderbolt 3/4 graphics card expansion docks.

The workstation has a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for installing external GPUs, network cards, and other devices. It can support up to three M.2 NVMe SSDs, each with a maximum capacity of 2TB. For those needing additional storage, the addition of U.2 NVMe SSD, supports allows for a total maximum capacity of 24TB (one U.2 NVMe SSD and two 22110 M.2 NVMe SSDs).

The Minisforum MS-01 is now available for purchase here. The Intel Core i9-12900H model with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is currently priced at $699. The price increases to $829 for the Intel Core i9-13900H version. A barebone version of this model, without OS license, memory, or SSD, is available for $679.