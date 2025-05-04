Minisforum's G1 / G1 Pro mini PC takes its design cues from Sony's game console

The device supports desktop-class RTX 5060 GPU with up to 120W draw

It's powered by a Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU and 350W PSU in console-sized case

At the recent Japan IT Week Spring event, Chinese mini PC maker Minisforum unveiled two exciting new systems: the MS-A2, which is a superfast AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU powered follow-up to the MS-A1 micro workstation (but really the spiritual successor to the MS-01), and the G1 / G1 Pro gaming mini PC.

It’s fair to say the latter takes more than a few design cues from the Sony PlayStation 5, with a vertically oriented white chassis and a center-mounted black I/O strip that closely mimics the PS5's iconic silhouette.

Spotted by PC Watch, the G1 / G1 Pro is Minisforum’s latest living-room-friendly system aimed at gamers who want desktop-level power in a console-style form factor. The slim, upright unit - reportedly scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2025 - is the direct successor to Minisforum’s AtomMan G7 Ti.

Not just for gaming

The standout feature of the new mini PC is support for a desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card (up to 120W), installed using a low-profile, dual-slot configuration. Minisforum says users will eventually be able to upgrade the GPU themselves.

Inside, the system is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HX processor, making it well-suited for demanding gaming workloads - or other creative tasks, if you like the look of the PS5 but aren’t that into gaming.

Storage support includes up to two M.2 SSDs, and there's a built-in 350W power supply to help reduce cable clutter in a media center setup.

Despite its compact size (216 x 315 x 57.2mm), the G1 series offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, 5 Gigabit Ethernet, and audio I/O jacks.

By combining console-style design with true gaming hardware, Minisforum aims to deliver a compact alternative to traditional towers without compromising performance or upgradeability.

Pricing and global availability have yet to be announced but, as with the MS-A2, more details are expected soon.