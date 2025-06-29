No, Dell didn't launch an Alienware mini PC - but this Ryzen AI Max+ 395-powered PC looks a lot like one and it can even read SD 4.0 cards
Colorful's Smart 900 is yet another Strix Halo device from a smaller brand
- Colorful Smart 900 mini PC delivers AI-driven performance with 16-core Ryzen processor
- Another Strix Halo device from a smaller brand while Dell, Asus, MSI remain absent
- It's built for creators needing fast graphics, SD card access, and a good range of ports
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is AMD’s flagship AI APU, offering strong performance for creative tasks, AI workloads, and gaming. A number of PC makers have already built mobile workstations around it, and the lesser-known Colorful is the latest to join the list with its new Smart 900.
This mini PC combines high-end specs with a bold, industrial design that wouldn’t seem out of place in Alienware’s lineup, and makes you wonder why Dell (and Asus and MSI for that matter) still haven’t yet released anything built around AMD's powerful new chip.
Developed on Zen 5 architecture, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ‘Strix Halo’ APU is a 16-core chip with 32 threads and a turbo clock up to 5.1GHz. It features a 50 TOPS NPU for AI tasks and Radeon 8060S graphics with RDNA 3.5 architecture.
It even has a SD 4.0 card slot
The GPU includes 40 compute units, offering competitive power for creative tasks, 3D workloads, and machine learning.
The Smart 900 supports LPDDR5 memory at 8000MHz (we’d imagine up to 128GB, but nothing has been confirmed) and includes two PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. That combination means fast read-write speeds and strong multitasking, making it a solid choice for editing, modeling, and running local inference.
For creators and media professionals, it includes a rare bonus - an SD 4.0 card slot on the front panel, allowing for quick media transfers without needing an adapter.
On the front, users get two USB 3.2 ports, one USB 4.0 Type-C, and the SD slot. On the rear are additional USB 2.0 and 3.2 ports, another USB 4.0 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4.
Bluetooth support covers versions 4.2 through 5.2, and networking includes Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.
The case itself uses anodized aluminum and has a 4-liter footprint. It should fit nicely in professional or home environments without appearing basic or bulky, and the design makes it look like a massive exclamation point - and what's not to love about that?
There's no word on pricing or even a concrete release date yet, but we do know it will be available globally upon launch - so stay tuned for more details hopefully coming soon.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
