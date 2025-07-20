Aokzoe mini PC flaunts a red rocket button with no clear functional explanation

Branding overwhelms the chassis, with buzzwords replacing useful technical or design explanations

The processor has real muscle, but the product’s direction feels uncertain and unfocused

Aokzoe has announced its first mini PC powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU will soon be launched globally.

The company has remained vague about key technical details, but the announcement has stirred attention for its daring design and ambiguous branding.

The mini PC has been previewed with terms like “AI PC,” “A IPC,” and “Hypermind Drive” emblazoned across its surfaces, leaving its final name uncertain.

Design choices raise questions about purpose and practicality

This device is visually striking with a design that flaunts aggressive angles, bright highlights, and an unexplained red “rocket” button, which feels like a custom or programmable function button, possibly for performance mode.

Mini PCs often lean toward understated forms, but Aokzoe has taken the opposite approach.

Branding is everywhere, with large text and graphics dominating the chassis, raising doubts about whether this machine is intended as a functional business PC or a flashy collector's piece.

Speculation has intensified due to the inclusion of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a high-end Strix Halo APU.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This processor is part of AMD’s push into AI-enhanced computing and has only recently started appearing in compact desktops.

Although it holds appeal for demanding tasks like content creation, the lack of detailed specs from Aokzoe makes it difficult to gauge whether this mini PC can realistically serve as a capable video editing PC or handle long work sessions typical in business settings.

At this point, the hardware’s potential seems to outpace the product’s clarity.

Nevertheless, from the official images, the front panel of this device includes a USB4 or Thunderbolt port marked with a lightning bolt icon just before the red “rocket” button.

Next is a full-sized SD card reader, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports (likely differing in speed), and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or microphone use.

The company will officially confirm the specs of this device intermittently through social media, avoiding formal release timelines or performance benchmarks.

While a global release has been promised, prospective buyers have little more than renderings and vague labels to assess.

For now, it's difficult to say if the product is serious about computing or simply playing with bold visuals and buzzwords.

Although Aokzoe’s approach is not unique, other brands such as GMKtec and Aoostar are also introducing Strix Halo-based systems.

The likes of HP Z2 Mini G1a, GMKTEC EVO-X2, AOOSTAR’s NEX395, and many more have already been announced.

But these devices are usually not cheap, often selling between the $1500–$2000 price range.