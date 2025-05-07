I think I found the cheapest Ryzen AI 9 Mini PC with an OCuLINK port, and it even runs Windows 11 Pro
Aoostar GT37 supports three displays simultaneously
- Aoostar GT37 mini PC delivers 12-core performance, 80 TOPS of AI, and it still fits in your hand
- The powerful Radeon 890M GPU will surprise you
- Add an external GPU, and it becomes a desktop killer with real bite
The Aoostar GT37 is a compact mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX-370 processor, designed to handle demanding workloads in professional, creative, and gaming contexts.
Built on a 4nm process, the CPU features 12 cores - four high-performance Zen 5 and eight efficiency-focused Zen 5C cores - alongside a dedicated AI engine capable of up to 80 TOPS.
It reaches peak speeds of 5.1GHz and supports 16 threads, making it a capable option for users who need consistent multi-core performance.
AI performance in a small form factor
Housed in a frame not much larger than a drink coaster, the GT37 makes a strong case as one of the best in its class, particularly for those seeking workstation-level power in a small, affordable form factor.
Graphics are handled by the integrated Radeon 890M GPU based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, featuring 16 compute units and clock speeds up to 2.9GHz. It offers solid performance for gaming and graphics-heavy applications.
For users needing more GPU power, the front-facing OCuLINK port supports external GPUs at up to 64Gbps, extending the GT37’s use cases from compact gaming to professional content creation.
The GT37 comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM at 8000MHz in a dual-channel configuration. The memory is soldered to the board and paired with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, upgradable to 4TB.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
A dedicated fan cools the storage, helping to maintain performance during sustained workloads.
Despite its small size (4.41 x 2.36 x 4.41 inches), the device includes extensive I/O: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB-A 3.2 and 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It supports up to three displays, including 8K at 60Hz with HDR.
The mini PC ships with Windows 11 Pro but also supports Linux. A VESA mount is included for easy attachment to monitors or walls. The system is priced at $829 and includes a 12-month warranty.
You might also like
- These are the best mobile workstation you can buy right now
- We've also listed the best portable monitors for every budget and resolution
- Global bean counters are struggling to find value for money in anything AI
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.