Chuwi has introduced a new compact Windows PC that blends high-end hardware with a surprisingly affordable price.
First launched in China in February 2025 and now available in Europe, the AuBox Mini is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, built on a 4nm Zen 4 architecture, packing 8 cores and 16 threads into a chassis smaller than most books.
Although the AuBox Mini is priced as a budget machine, it's specced to compete with higher-end alternatives, including the Apple Mac Mini.
It even has a SD 4.0 card slot
The Ryzen 7 8745HS processor offers boost speeds up to 4.9GHz. It’s paired with a Radeon 780M integrated GPU, which runs on AMD’s RDNA 3 design and supports hardware ray tracing.
The integrated graphics solution includes 12 compute units and a 2,600MHz core clock, giving it enough muscle for creative tasks, media editing, demanding multitasking, and even a little light gaming.
The AuBox includes 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD, both of which are upgradeable. It supports up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, with two M.2 PCIe slots.
The mini PC features 12 ports in total, including USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, and dual 2.5GbE LAN. It can run up to four 4K monitors simultaneously thanks to a mix of USB4, full-featured USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.
Three of these can deliver 4K at 144Hz, while the HDMI port drives 4K at 120Hz. This level of display support is rare in this price class.
Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, providing full support for virtualization and enterprise features.
One feature we really like is the included VESA mount, which means the AuBox can be easily installed behind a monitor, saving space and reducing clutter.
Chuwi AuBox Mini is priced at $440, down from its MSRP of $549 (or €372.69 rather than €465.02), but if you use the code ANDROIDPCTVAUBOXA the price comes down to just $378.40/€320.51, which makes it an absolute steal.
