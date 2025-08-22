Meta clinches mega $10 billion cloud deal with Google

Meta set to partner with Google Cloud for major infrastructure boost

More Meta data centers are planned soon

AWS and Microsoft Azure already work with Meta

Meta has agreed to spend at least $10 billion on Google Cloud services in a six-year deal, marking the first major cloud deal between the two giants.

The reports, according to two people familiar with the matter, suggest Meta could use Google Cloud servers and storage for its AI infrastructure, despite investing in its own data centers.

However, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s grand plans to deliver maximum computing power to every AI researcher means that the company can’t keep up with its own expansion, drawing on the experience of others.

Meta to use Google Cloud for its AI infrastructure

Despite having over 20 data centers in its existing portfolio (and more under construction), Meta needs to draw on this external capacity for its short-term plans, but the move is not unheard of even from Meta.

The social networking giant already uses AWS and Microsoft Azure, so Google just adds to its multicloud strategy.

Google Cloud also previously partnered with Meta by hosting Llama models on Vertex AI.

Google lags way behind Amazon and Microsoft in third place in the cloud market tables, but this didn’t stop it winning a big OpenAI contract earlier in 2025 as the ChatGPT maker looks to diversify beyond its earlier heavy Microsoft investments.

Google Cloud generated $13.6 billion in the company’s second quarter, marking a considerable 32% year-over-year increase compared with the 14% increase seen by the company as a whole.

Looking ahead, Meta’s projected expenses for 2025 could reach $118 billion, with a large chunk dedicated towards the company’s AI efforts.

It saw a healthy 22% rise in revenue during its second quarter, which is roughly how much its 2025 expenses could rise by.

Still, despite Meta’s AI plans, overall headcount at the end of its second quarter was 7% higher than Q2 2024, at nearly 76,000.

Meta did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro's request for comment. A source close to Google confirmed the reports are correct.

