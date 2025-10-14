India to get biggest data center investment outside of US with Google pledging $15 billion project

Google will invest $15 billion in India’s largest AI hub outside the U.S

The center partners with Adani and Airtel, plus a new subsea gateway

Global AI data center race intensifies with major projects in UAE, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia

The explosion in Generative AI use across the world means now that companies are investing in new data centres to keep up with the extreme boom in infrastructure demand. The latest of these is Google’s $15 billion investment to build a data center campus in southern India.

This investment will roll out across a five year project, and is set to be one of the largest investments ever into the country. "It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the U.S.," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

There have been rising concerns about the environmental impact of data centres, as well as the rising energy costs for those living in their vicinity. Appropriately, the state IT minister Nara Lokesh commented; "In an era where data is the new oil, such initiatives will serve as a strategic advantage."

Data is the new oil

The 1 gigawatt data center is planned for the city of Visakhapatnam, and it is set to be the largest in capacity and investment size in Asia. This deal was preceded by ‘a year of intense discussions and relentless effort,” and “is just the beginning,” Lokesh said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This new project is a partnership between Google and Adani Group and India's Airtel - and the project includes a new international subsea gateway.

The race for AI data centers is on, as a number of are either building, or have recently announced plans to build AI data centers and accompanying infrastructure. Reuters recently announced that the first 200 megawatts of a planned 5-gigawatt artificial intelligence campus in the United Arab Emirates should come online next year, citing an official from Abu Dhabi-backed cloud and AI firm G42.

This follows Microsoft’s announcement that it will build the ‘worlds most powerful data center’ in the latest billion-dollar AI spending splurge - powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs, connected with enough fiber to wrap around the world four times.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon isn’t left out though, with its capital expenditure for data centers recently surpassing $100 billion as the firm looks to increase its 32% cloud market share.

Via: Reuters

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.