Amazon's data center spend tops $100bn - more than the GDP of most countries

Amazon's data center capex has now surpassed $100 billion, analysts claim

Global data center spend could top $657 billion

AWS revenue continues to grow, and shows no sign of slowing down

Amazon's annual capital expenditure for data centers has now topped $100 billion, according to new Omdia data (via The Register), which is about the same as Costa Rica's entire GDP and greater than those of Luxembourg or Lithuania.

The figure also exceeds the amount that its key rivals have devoted to data centers during the same period – $82 billion for Google, $75 billion for Microsoft and $69 billion for Meta.

Combined, though, Omdia projects 2025 global data center capex to exceed $657 billion, marking a near-twofold increase compared with 2023's $330 billion.

Amazon spends the most on data centers

Separate data from Canalys, now owned by Omdia, revealed AWS accounted for 32% of the global cloud market share during Q1 2025 – about the same as Microsoft (23%) and Google (10%) combined.

During the period, incentives pushed Trainium 2's 30-40% price-performance benefit over Nvidia solutions while also adding Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Meta’s Llama 4 models to its Bedrock service.

It also announced a $4 billion investment in May 2025 to establish a new cloud region in Chile as part of its ongoing efforts to increase data center capacity. Many of the announcements were centered in the US in a bid to align with Trump's goals, including a $20 billion commitment to Pennsylvania and a $10 billion investment in North Carolina.

All of this while AI becomes more deeply integrated with all aspects of our professional and personal lives. ChatGPT, which accounts for 83% of the AI chatbot market (via Statcounter), now records more than 120 million daily visits and 700 million users in total.

Amazon also continues to go from strength to strength, with recent-quarter AWS revenue up 17.5% year-over-year to $30.9 billion, boosting the overall company's 13% increase in revenue.

"Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth, and I’m excited for what lies ahead," company CEO Andy Jassy said.