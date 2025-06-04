AWS reveals European Sovereign Cloud to allay fears about US providers
Amazon Web Service (AWS) has announced it will be establishing a new European organization designed to oversee its European Sovereign Cloud efforts in a bid to appeal to European customers seeking to break ties with the US.
The separate businesses, incorporated in Germany, will be "legally obliged to act in the best interest of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud," with AWS Industries VP Kathrin Renz confirmed as its first Managing Director – a German national.
Its advisory board is also set to include at least one non-Amazon-affiliated independent member, further strengthening its commitment to European regulations and desires.
Most importantly for European customers, the sovereign option will have no critical dependencies on non-EU infrastructure, supporting local talent, technology and networks.
Furthermore, only EU-resident AWS employees will have operational control over data centres and technical support.
"The design of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud enables it to continue operations indefinitely, even in the event of a connectivity interruption between the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and the rest of the world," the company confirmed.
The network will consists of multiple Availability Zones with independent power, networking, facilities and security capabilities.
"Customers tell us they don’t want to choose between feature-limited solutions or the full power of AWS, so we’ve designed the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to address European digital sovereignty requirements while maintaining the services portfolio, security, reliability, and performance that customers expect from AWS," Renz commented.
Further reflecting its commitment to sovereignty, AWS is establishing its Sovereign Requirements Framework to outline technical, legal and operational controls developed from customer expectations, regulatory body requirements and pre-existing industry framework guidance.
Underpinned by €7.8 billion investment, AWS' first European Sovereign Cloud Region will launch in Brandenburg, Germany, by the end of 2025.
