Google updates sovereign cloud services as customers grow uneasy over US digital dominance

Google Cloud operates across 42 regions and 127 zones, supported by 33 subsea cables

The US government trusts Google Cloud Air-Gapped with top-secret information

Europe has a number of local tools, and Germany is next

Amid ongoing US-China tensions over tech dominance, Google has recognized that some countries are concerned about the US' tech dominance, thus it has announced some updates to its sovereign cloud services to ensure optimal privacy.

In a blog post, Google Cloud President of Customer Experience Hayete Gallot boasted that the company now has more than 42 cloud regions, 127 zones, 202 network edge locations and 33 subsea cable investments supporting its global cloud services.

Once niche and limited to highly regulated sectors like defense and intelligence, sovereignty is now a mainstream concern for many sectors and most governments, and Google has responded with a handful of updates.

Google upgrades its sovereign cloud portfolio for customers

Key to the announcement is Google Cloud's air-gapped cloud service, which operates as a standalone cloud with no external network connectivity requirements. It's designed specially for sectors with strict data residency and security, and is build on open-source components which Google believes can enhance resilience and therefore business continuity.

The company even got authorization to store US government Top Secret and Secret-level data on Google Cloud Air-Gapped in 2024 – a sign of its strong privacy credentials.

The second of Google's three key announcements, Google Cloud Dedicated, is a partner-operated regional platform that meets local sovereignty standards. The company already partnered with Thales in 2021 to make its first-ever Trusted Cloud by S3NS for Europe, but now it's confirmed it'll be targeting Germany next.

Finally, Google Cloud Data Boundary gives users further control over where their data is stored and processed, with enhanced protection via external key management and confidential computing. For example, Workspace users can select to restrict processing to the US or EU, while also choosing local data storage countries.

A Mandiant-backed tool called User Data Shield is being added to this to ensure the ongoing verification of sovereignty postures.

Gallot expressed a commitment to "empowering organizations globally to navigate the complex landscape of digital sovereignty with confidence," while also noting how advanced security measure like a zero-trust posture, post-quantum cryptography and AI-powered defenses form part of the broader strategy.