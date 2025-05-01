Microsoft says it would take the US to court to protect European cloud operations

published

Microsoft makes five promises to European customers

  • Microsoft announced legally binding European Digital Resilience Commitment
  • 200 data centres will be operated by Microsoft across the EU by 2027
  • A new Deputy CISO for Europe has also been appointed

Microsoft has come out and opposed to any US government orders to suspend European cloud operations, viewing such a move as highly unlikely but a real and relevant concern.

In a blog post, Microsoft President Brad Smith confirmed the company would sue if ordered to halt services in Europe amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes.

"We are committing that Microsoft will promptly and vigorously contest such a measure using all legal avenues available," Smith declared.

Microsoft is committed to serving Europe amid trade wars

In the article, Smith laid out five key commitments Microsoft is making to European customers, promising "digital stability" and "to uphold Europe’s digital resilience."

Noting the "mutual economic growth and prosperity" that trans-Atlantic ties enable, Smith explained the company is "pleased" both President Trump and the European Union have reached an agreement to suspend further tariff escalation.

Microsoft's first commitment is that it will continue to expand cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe, increasing data center capacity by 40% in the next two years and expanding to 16 European countries.

By 2027, the company wants to be running over 200 data centers across the continent, all while respecting European laws and sovereignty demands.

Secondly, Microsoft will "uphold Europe’s digital resilience" throughout the ongoing volatility by including a new legally binding European Digital Resilience Commitment in all contracts with European national governments and the European Commission.

This includes storing back-up copies of its code in a secure repository in Switzerland, a country with strong data privacy and security laws.

The company has also committed to ensuring the privacy of European data by enabling local data storage and processing within the EU and the European Free Trade Association, as well as protecting the continent's cybersecurity with a newly appointed Deputy CISO for Europe.

Finally, Smith commented on Microsoft's plans to support competition in the region – possible a dig at the frequent investigations it faces from the European Commission as well as other antitrust regulators around the world.

Smith concluded: "Our support for Europe has always been – and always will be – steadfast."

