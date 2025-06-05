Microsoft launches free cybersecurity protection for European governments against AI threats and more

Microsoft offers new European Security Program to governments

The initiative is free of charge, and offers new investment and collaboration

Microsoft hopes to increase response times against AI threats

Microsoft is expanding its security umbrella to cover European governments in a bid to reduce the threats posed by AI and state-sponsored attacks from the likes of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Russian state-sponsored hackers have been targeting European governments using zero day vulnerabilities, China has been hiding its spying activities using open-source VPNs, and North Korea has been infiltrating Western organizations through job interviews - to name just a few recent campaigns.

The new European Security Program will provide additional threat intelligence sharing, especially for AI threats, alongside added cybersecurity investment and partnerships - provided to European governments free of charge.

Free cybersecurity for Europe

Microsoft says the program will provide rapid cutting edge AI insights and analysis into cyber threats, helping governments defend faster and more effectively against state-sponsored attacks.

Additional intelligence sharing and collaboration between governments and Microsoft will also help enhance response rates and coordination when responding to threats that target multiple nations at once.

Microsoft will also advise governments on the latest vulnerabilities and exploited zero-days through initiatives including the Threat Microsoft Security Update Guide, Vulnerability Reporting process, and Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management.

The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) will also provide information on foreign-influence and disinformation campaigns, especially those that utilize AI, with added focus on the tactics used in each campaign and their methods of distribution.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The program will be available to all EU member states, as well as EU accession countries, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members, plus the UK, Monaco, and the Vatican.

“This new program expands the geographic reach of our existing work and adds new elements that will become critical to Europe’s protection. It puts AI at the center of our work as a tool to protect traditional cybersecurity needs and strengthens our protection of digital and AI infrastructure,” Microsoft explained in a statement.

“Together, these efforts reflect Microsoft’s long-term commitment to defending Europe’s digital ecosystem—ensuring that, no matter how the threat landscape evolves, we will remain a trusted and steadfast partner to Europe in securing its digital future,” Microsoft said.