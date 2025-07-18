Future-proofing brands’ search strategies: harnessing LLMs for enhanced discoverability

Not sure what time the doors open for the theatre show you’re seeing tonight? Are you going to “Google It”? My teenage son and most of his Gen Z cohort certainly wouldn’t. They’ve been “searching it up” for years as they’ve grown up in a world where the definition of search is rapidly expanding. Social platforms like TikTok and Instagram as well as AI tools are starting to crowd Google out of more and more searches, shifting where and how people find information.

Google has long been the dominant consumer destination for discovering products and services. That started changing over the past decade as social media platforms, anchored around image and video content, created more engaging and brand-friendly experiences for users. While the news media wondered aloud if social media, TikTok in particular, might finally rival Google’s dominance, no one was ready for the apparent sea change in search ushered in by Open AI’s launch of ChatGPT.

Consumers were immediately drawn to the conversational user experience. Questions were seamlessly and naturally answered. The search experience felt personal as content generated responses were able to layer in guidance and recommendations. Fully formed answers and insights were served directly to consumers, without even needing to click on a link.

Large language models (LLMs), the core technology powering these AI search experiences, are completely overhauling how consumers access information. Brands now have a unique opportunity to effectively increase discoverability and engage with customers in this new age of search — depending on the strength, accuracy, and adaptability of their digital presence.

The Rise of LLMs

Younger generations and tech-savvy users are increasingly gravitating towards LLMs, drawn by their ability to deliver personalized, engaging, and highly interactive responses. Unlike traditional search engines that provide static lists of links, LLMs excel at understanding context, answering complex queries, and even offering creative solutions. Ignite Visibility data showed that almost two thirds (62%) of people now use ChatGPT or Google Gemini to find a product or service.

At the heart of this transformation are advancements in AI and machine learning, which have enabled these new search experiences to index vast amounts of data and leverage semantic understanding of language to dynamically generate responses to questions and prompts from users. For digital natives, LLMs align seamlessly with their preference for intuitive and adaptive technologies, shaping a future where conversational AI becomes the default interface for finding, learning, and deciding.

As LLMs continue to evolve, their impact is poised to redefine the digital experience, influencing everything from consumer habits to how businesses connect with their audiences.

Navigating the Shifting Search Landscape

Brand website traffic continued to decline over the past year, a trend that cannot be solely attributed to the rise of LLMs. Objective queries often pull answers from platforms like Wikipedia or Reddit instead of individual brand websites, resulting in reduced traffic.

However, both Google and tools like ChatGPT are improving their source citation practices for brand-specific questions, which could encourage a renewed interest in direct brand engagement. This shift in search behavior may require brands to rethink how they structure and present their information online.

Although the “zero-click phenomenon” raised concerns among marketers, LLMs should be seen as a transformative force rather than a restrictive one. By directly addressing informational queries, LLMs streamline the pre-conversion research process, enabling users to make faster, more informed decisions.

This shift may result in fewer overall impressions for brands but higher click-through rates for intent-driven queries, emphasizing quality over quantity in user engagement.

Unlike traditional search engines that prioritize their own proprietary algorithm to score brand relevance and prominence, tools like ChatGPT collect insights from a broader range of publishers. This democratization of information presents both challenges and opportunities for marketers: to thrive in this new landscape.

Brands must expand their reach beyond singular platforms and ensure their digital presence is ubiquitous and consistent across diverse channels. It also encourages greater transparency and accuracy in how brands represent themselves.

Brands: ensure your information is accurate, well-structured, and optimized for various digital platforms, from search engines to social media and conversational AI tools. Consistency, authority, and trustworthiness are key to navigating this transformation. Whenever customers encounter your brand, they should be able to find reliable, up-to-date information, regardless of the platform or device.

Preparing for the Future

How can brands future-proof their strategies by investing in systems that prioritize data integrity and adaptability? The answer lies in knowledge graphs. These powerful tools are essential for helping brands organize and structure the data needed to remain relevant and visible as consumer search behaviors continue to evolve.

By creating and actively managing a graph of structured data, companies have the foundational asset to broadly syndicate brand data across every channel necessary to provide valuable insights that resonate with modern users.

Establishing a knowledge graph and widely syndicating brand data acts to ground content generated by LLMs. This not only prevents AI hallucinations but also ensures your brand’s information is accurate, up-to-date and consistently engaging. Businesses that shift their focus from traditional search optimization to conversational search models today will be the ones leading the way tomorrow.

Leveraging knowledge graphs and embracing AI search platforms and LLMs l positions brands as forward-thinking and competitive, giving them an edge in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

