The AI search boom: why advertisers must embrace the next evolution of search

For over two decades, Google has monopolized how and where people search online. From outfit ideas and travel tips to medical symptoms and product reviews, consumers have turned to Google to guide their decision-making. But we’re now witnessing a monumental shift in how people search. As antitrust pressures mount and tools like ChatGPT redefine the very nature of information discovery, a new contender has entered the ring: AI-powered search.

This isn’t just a blip on the radar - it’s a full-blown transformation. AI-driven platforms are not only gaining popularity, they’re also fundamentally changing consumer expectations and search behavior.

According to our latest research at adMarketplace, one in five consumers already prefers AI-powered search tools over traditional methods, drawn to their ability to deliver seamless, personalized, and conversational results. For advertisers, this presents a golden opportunity should they seize it. The age of AI search is here, and brands that fail to evolve with it risk being left behind.

AI search: redefining relevancy and intent

The foundation of search advertising has always been built on intent - understanding what consumers want and delivering relevant results in real-time. AI supercharges this. Unlike traditional keyword-based systems, AI search engines use natural language processing, machine learning, and real-time data to understand user intent more deeply and deliver results in a way that feels intuitive and tailored.

Consumers are no longer satisfied with a list of blue links on the legacy search engine results page. They want responses to their queries delivered natively on the sites, apps, and platforms they use daily. Whether it's product comparisons, local food recommendations, or answers to complex questions, AI search tools are meeting users where they are. This is a major leap forward for the consumer search experience and a powerful opportunity for advertisers to capitalize on.

Search is no longer confined to traditional platforms

Discovery is increasingly happening natively within the apps, websites, and digital ecosystems consumers already engage with daily, whether it's through AI-driven assistants, retail apps, or vertical-specific platforms. This decentralization of search represents a major change for advertisers. It's no longer enough to focus campaigns exclusively on legacy search engines.

To reach consumers effectively, brands must expand their search strategies to meet audiences where they are, across multiple platforms that are integrated with AI-driven discovery tools. As the search landscape modernizes, advertisers who diversify their investments and embrace this broader, AI-enhanced environment will be best positioned to capture attention and drive engagement.

A seamless, conversational experience

One of the key differentiators of AI search is its ability to make searching feel more engaging, relevant and intuitive. Instead of fragmented queries and manual refinement, users can engage in a natural, back-and-forth dialogue with AI tools, refining results through follow-up questions, contextual cues, and real-time data to find answers that fit their needs more efficiently.

This conversational approach is already proving to be a game-changer. It simplifies the path to discovery, reduces friction, and increases the likelihood that consumers will find - and act on - what they’re looking for. For brands, this opens up new creative formats and interaction points within search, allowing for more immersive and persuasive ad experiences.

Capturing the next generation of consumers

AI-powered search isn’t just a novelty. It’s quickly becoming the de facto method for specific types of discovery, especially among the younger, tech-native generations. Gen Z and younger Millennials are already leaning into tools like ChatGPT and AI-enhanced assistants for everything from shopping advice to academic support. These demographics expect search experiences to be fast, intuitive, and tailored to their needs.

For advertisers, this presents a crucial opportunity. If you want to engage the next wave of digital consumers, your search strategy must evolve. That means embracing AI-powered experiences, diversifying search media investment, and prioritizing how you approach consumer search intent.

What this means for advertisers

So, how should advertisers respond to this AI-powered revolution?

1. Reevaluate search strategies – Traditional search advertising, placing ads at the top of search pages, is no longer sufficient. It's time to experiment with native search integrations that leverage AI to deliver personalized, intent-driven results and enable conversational, real-time interactions between users and your brand.

2. Invest in personalization – Use AI to analyze behavior, preferences, and context to create more targeted and meaningful search experiences.

3. Reach next-generation consumers today – Target the younger demographics that are already adopting AI search. Meet them on the platforms they prefer with messaging and formats that resonate.

4. Stay agile and curious – AI search is evolving fast. Keep testing, learning, and adapting your campaigns to remain relevant in this rapidly shifting environment.

The bottom line

We’re on the cusp of a new era in digital discovery. AI is not just changing how consumers search, it’s redefining what they expect from every brand interaction. Advertisers that lean into this transformation will be able to connect with consumers in smarter, more personal ways, capturing attention and loyalty in a crowded market.

The crown of search is up for grabs. It’s time for advertisers to claim their place in the AI-powered future.

