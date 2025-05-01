Google's chatbot is now showing ads when talking to AI startups

Chatbot interactions could soon be serving you related Google ads too

ChatGPT and others are snaffling Google's search market dominance

Its dominance has already come under fire by the DOJ and others

Google is now showing ads in chatbot conversations via its AdSense for Search network, marking a shift in its digital advertising strategy as generative AI becomes not only more commonplace, but increasingly used in place of traditional search engine tools.

Previously, ads were shown within the search results of other websites, however Google added them to conversations with chatbots operated by AI startups earlier in 2025 (via Bloomberg).

The rollout comes after the tech giant conducted tests last year, and earlier this year, with AI search apps like iAsk and Liner.

Google Ads are now being shown in chatbot interactions

Google's ads business has been an incredibly lucrative area for the California company, which maintains a 90% share of the global search market (via Statcounter).

However, with the emergence of rival AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, consumers are now able to obtain information more succinctly and more quickly, putting Google's business under threat, and therefore its ads network.

A company spokesperson has confirmed: "AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences."

Google's collaboration with startups is a strategic move to stay profitable even if the search market as we know it is shrinking, but it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two US senators recently questioned Google about its partnership with Anthropic, expressing concerns about competition in the sector. Microsoft's deal with OpenAI was also under fire.

The Department of Justice also recently noted Google’s search engine market monopoly is helping its AI strategy, and that its use of AI if further enhancing its search market monopoly.

Earlier in April 2025, a US judge also deemed Google violated antitrust laws by “willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power” in the advertising technology market. Though found guilty, a further hearing will be required to determine potential remedies.